Turning Point of the Game

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles long touchdown run helped push New Orleans Saints into position they couldn't overcome on Sunday

Dec 14, 2020 at 01:22 PM
John DeShazier

Gallery_Game_Action_Week14_Saints_Eagles_20201213_005
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

Philadelphia – Thomas Morstead's 48-yard punt pretty much was perfect. The New Orleans Saints couldn't have asked for much more than having Philadelphia begin a drive at its own 4-yard line because even with the Eagles holding a 10-0 lead, it was a chance for the Saints' defense to get a quick stop, force a punt, keep the field tilted and maybe post a score before halftime.

The execution didn't match the plan for the Saints, who would drop a 24-21 decision on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles took possession with 2:13 left and, with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first NFL start, likely didn't want to put much pressure on him deep in his own territory. A run for a yard on first down was followed by a false start penalty, which put the ball back at the 3.

But even after Hurts ran for 15 yards and a first down on the next play, when he threw incomplete on first-and-10 from the 18, New Orleans still had a chance to get out of the situation in good shape.

That ended on the next play.

With 95 seconds left in the half, running back Miles Sanders took a handoff from Hurts and found a seam on the left side. Once he got past the line of scrimmage and separated from safety Malcolm Jenkins with a stiff arm, it was a foot race to the end zone.

Sanders won.

His 82-yard run gave Philadelphia a 17-0 lead. And while the Saints would rally with three second-half touchdowns, it wasn't enough to overtake the Eagles, who added another score of their own and took a 24-21 victory.

If the Eagles had any doubt they could hold on against the NFC South Division leading-Saints, it seemed to totally dissipate after Sanders' long run.

