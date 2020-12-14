New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia – Thomas Morstead's 48-yard punt pretty much was perfect. The New Orleans Saints couldn't have asked for much more than having Philadelphia begin a drive at its own 4-yard line because even with the Eagles holding a 10-0 lead, it was a chance for the Saints' defense to get a quick stop, force a punt, keep the field tilted and maybe post a score before halftime.

The execution didn't match the plan for the Saints, who would drop a 24-21 decision on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles took possession with 2:13 left and, with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first NFL start, likely didn't want to put much pressure on him deep in his own territory. A run for a yard on first down was followed by a false start penalty, which put the ball back at the 3.

But even after Hurts ran for 15 yards and a first down on the next play, when he threw incomplete on first-and-10 from the 18, New Orleans still had a chance to get out of the situation in good shape.

That ended on the next play.

With 95 seconds left in the half, running back Miles Sanders took a handoff from Hurts and found a seam on the left side. Once he got past the line of scrimmage and separated from safety Malcolm Jenkins with a stiff arm, it was a foot race to the end zone.

Sanders won.

His 82-yard run gave Philadelphia a 17-0 lead. And while the Saints would rally with three second-half touchdowns, it wasn't enough to overtake the Eagles, who added another score of their own and took a 24-21 victory.