Game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Philadelphia Eagles 24-21

Nine-game win steak comes to an end

Dec 13, 2020 at 07:00 PM
Sam Shannon

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Eagles Week 14 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints' nine-game win streak came to an end with a 24-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got his first career start against the No. 1 defense in the NFL and was impressive. The 53rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one score. Hurts also hurt the Saints defense with his legs, carrying 18 times for 106 yards.

New Orleans' streak of not allowing 100 yards rushing to an individual player also came to an end, as Hurts and Eagles running back Miles Sanders eclipsed the century mark. The 55-game streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher is the longest streak in NFL history.

After being shutout in the first half, New Orleans answered the second half bell with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. Alvin Kamara scored on a five-yard run and quarterback Taysom Hill connected with wideout Emmanuel Sanders on a 37-yard strike. But Philadelphia was able to stretch the lead back to 10 points after stopping a Saints fourth-down attempt and driving for a 1-yard Miles Sanders touchdown run, his second of the game.

New Orleans trimmed the lead to 24-21 on a late Jared Cook touchdown, but couldn't recover an onside kick.

"Tip your hat to Philadelphia, they deserved to win tonight," Coach Sean Payton said.

Hill completed 28-of-38 passes for 291 yards, two scores, and one interception. He connected with Michael Thomas eight times for 84 yards.

Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards and one score, his 10th rushing TD this season. He joins Deuce McAllister (13-2002 and 10-2006) as the only Saints to reach double-digit rushing touchdowns in two seasons (Kamara had 14 in 2018).

The Saints (10-3) return to New Orleans next Sunday for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at 3:25 p.m. on CBS. The Eagles (4-8-1) travel to play the Arizona Cardinals at 3:05 p.m.

For complete Saints-Eagles stats click here.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

