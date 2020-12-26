Game recap - Alvin Kamara's six-touchdown performance powers New Orleans Saints to 52-33 win over Vikings, fourth straight NFC South title 

The New Orleans Saints earned their fourth consecutive NFC South title thanks to a career performance by Alvin Kamara against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kamara scored a career-best six rushing touchdowns while tallying 155 yards on 22 carries en route to a 52-33 victory over Minnesota. Kamara's six rushing touchdowns are tied for the most all-time in one game (Ernie Nevers, Cardinals vs. Bears, Nov. 28, 1929).

"It just feels good to have one of those days just for the team, just for the offense's morale," Kamara said in his postgame press conference. "I always say this, I'm not focused on personal goals, and yards, and stuff like that. As long as the team has success then personal success will come."

The Saints scored on the opening possession when Kamara broke loose for a 40-yard dash to paydirt, his longest run of the game. Kamara's second score came on a one-yard run with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter. His third score was a powerful 5-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first half. Kamara scored from six yards out with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter and notched his fifth rushing touchdown from seven yards out with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

With 1:55 to go in the contest and the Saints knocking on the door of the endzone with a 45-33 lead, Saints coach Sean Payton called 41's number one more time. Kamara delivered a bruising three-yard score for his record-tying sixth rushing touchdown in the game. He celebrated with a snow angel in the endzone.

Latavius Murray contributed 68 yards on 11 carries against his former team.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the first player in NFL history to pass for over 80,000 yards in a career. Brees completed 19-of-26 for 311 yards. Brees connected with wideout Emmanuel Sanders four times for 83 yards and tight end Jared Cook three times for 82 yards.