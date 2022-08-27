Game recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Chargers 10

The New Orleans Saints' checklist going into their preseason finale Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Caesars Superdome:
- Get starting quarterback Jameis Winston some action. Check. Winston was a sharp four-for-four on his lone possession, a 75-yard scoring drive to open the game.
- Get starting running back Alvin Kamara a few touches. Check. Kamara looked powerful and fluid in the one drive he took part in.
- Get star linebacker Demario Davis a few live reps ahead of the season opener Sept. 11 in Atlanta. Again, check. Davis delivered a powerful sack of Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel in the one possession Davis played.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The final score didn't really matter but the Saints won 27-10 to end preseason with a 1-2 record. The only down notes from the game were injuries to left tackle Trevor Penning, one of the team's two first-round draft picks in 2022, receiver Tre'Quan Smith and defensive tackle Albert Huggins. Other than that - and a few too many penalties - there were numerous positives, including:
Third-string quarterback Ian Book leading a 2-minute drive that ended with a last-second 47-yard field goal from kicker Wil Lutz, who added a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter.
New receiver Jarvis Landry making two nice receptions for 35 yards.
Veteran running back Mark Ingram II scoring two rushing touchdowns.
Safety Daniel Sorensen picking up a fumble recovery forced by defensive back Justin Evans that led to the team's third touchdown.
Holding the Chargers to fewer than 250 yards of offense.
The Saints will return to the practice fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday; the roster will be cut to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. After that, all of the focus will turn to the regular-season opener in Atlanta.