Game recap - New Orleans Saints come up short in Drew Brees' return, fall to Kansas City Chiefs 32-29

New Orleans' defense made Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes feel it all game. The Saints sacked Mahomes four times, led by defensive end Trey Hendrickson who registered two takedowns. Hendrickson has 12.5 sacks on the year.

"Played their hearts out," Saints coach Sean Payton said of the Saints defense in his postgame press conference. "(I'm) proud of the effort."

Mahomes proved to be too much in the end, completing 26-of-47 passes for 254 yards and three scores. Chiefs running back and former LSU Tiger Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the team with 79 rushing yards on 14 carries before leaving the game due to injury.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was disqualified after throwing a punch with 13:50 remaining.

The Chiefs dominated the time of possession, 41:14 to 18:46.

The Saints (10-4) host the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. The Chiefs (13-1) host the Atlanta Falcons at noon on Sunday, Dec. 27.