New Orleans Saints plan to return home after road game against New England

COVID UPDATE: There's a possibility that the five offensive coaches who contracted Covid-19 and have been quarantined away from the team this week will be present for Sunday's game against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The affected coaches include offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, senior offensive assistant/receivers coach Curtis Johnson, running backs coach Joel Thomas and running game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar.

"I'm going to say what I think would have to happen, and I think there's a chance this can happen," Payton said. "They're taking an extensive test today, we get the results back in the evening. If someone today was negative, then tomorrow morning's second test, which is a rapid-result test, is negative, they would be able to (travel to the game). They've got to go two-for-two in the next two days in order to make that Saturday flight. And we don't get today's result back until later on."

Meanwhile, he said the adjustment without them has gone smoothly.