Cornerback Bradley Roby flows to New Orleans at a needed time

There are a couple of reasons why Bradley Roby immediately felt comfortable when he learned he'd been traded from Houston to the New Orleans Saints.

First, Roby played at Ohio State and, arguably, no NFL team over the last five to 10 years has provided a more productive landing spot to former Buckeyes than New Orleans.

"As far as the Ohio State thing goes, it's dope for me," Roby said Wednesday. "It just makes it an easier transition."

Second, his offseason workout partners often include several Saints players, so he stepped into a locker room with some familiar faces.

"I could have gone to a team where I didn't know anyone, it could have been weird or whatever," the 29-year-old said. "But coming to this team and I know a lot of the guys already, it just seems like a seamless fit. We have high standards coming from Ohio State, and nothing changes."

The change for the Saints is this: New Orleans was able to add a high-level cornerback after training camp, one who has 10 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 75 passes defensed in 99 NFL games.

"I think it fits perfect," he said. "They play a lot of man coverage here, that's what I do. I've made a career on that. I play zone also, but I just love to press and get into guys at the line of scrimmage and bump and run early.