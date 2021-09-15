Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints, throwing adversity of Hurricane Ida to the wind for three hours and beginning their season with a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., now continue their 2021 journey away from the Caesars Superdome for two more weeks, starting with a noon matchup with the Panthers on Sept. 19 to open NFC South play.

New Orleans comes into the contest having started its season off on the right foot for the third consecutive season, leading into the NFC South slate where the Saints posted a 6-0 mark in 2020, running away with their fourth consecutive division title.

New Orleans (1-0) leads the regular season series over Carolina (1-0) 27-25, including two consecutive season sweeps. New Orleans is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings, including a 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff victory.

WATCH SAINTS-PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Jennifer Hale (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-PANTHERS ON MOBILE