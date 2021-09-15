Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints, throwing adversity of Hurricane Ida to the wind for three hours and beginning their season with a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., now continue their 2021 journey away from the Caesars Superdome for two more weeks, starting with a noon matchup with the Panthers on Sept. 19 to open NFC South play.

New Orleans comes into the contest having started its season off on the right foot for the third consecutive season, leading into the NFC South slate where the Saints posted a 6-0 mark in 2020, running away with their fourth consecutive division title.

New Orleans (1-0) leads the regular season series over Carolina (1-0) 27-25, including two consecutive season sweeps. New Orleans is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings, including a 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff victory.

WATCH SAINTS-PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Jennifer Hale (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-PANTHERS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Panthers for 2021 NFL Week 2. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

