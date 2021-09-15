Saints at Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 2

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS. PANTHERS 2021 WEEK 2
New Orleans (1-0) leads the regular season series over Carolina (1-0) 27-25, including two consecutive season sweeps. New Orleans is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings, including a 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff victory.
SAINTS-PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY
The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 27-25, with the Saints picking up the 2017 Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-13 road record against the Panthers.
Of the 52 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02, which they will look to tie with a win Sunday.
In the 52 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,175 points scored by New Orleans, 1,128 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium dating back to 2017.
- 26 games decided by double digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 24 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in last season's regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 33, Panthers 7; Jan. 3, 2021 @ Bank of America Stadium – While the Saints didn't get the first round bye in the NFC playoffs they coveted, they proved again they can win big games without star players. And that could come in handy in the postseason.
Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and New Orleans routed the Carolina Panthers without their top two running backs and fullback to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
SAINTS-PACKERS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Carolina Panthers:
32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory vs. New Orleans Saints:
32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak:
Four-game winning streak for New Orleans, 11/24/19-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs. Carolina Panthers:
Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak vs. New Orleans Saints:
Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs. Carolina Panthers:
45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game vs. New Orleans Saints:
45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs. Carolina Panthers:
Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game vs. New Orleans Saints:
Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
CAROLINA PANTHERS IN WEEK 1
From Panthers.com
Quarterback Sam Darnold was his usual understated self, never taking the bait, never making a game against the Jets into anything other than the first one on the schedule.
And Christian McCaffrey managed to handle everything with a shrug as normal, even though he touched the ball 30 times and made a block that might have been the play of the game.
But of course, it was the Jets, which meant all eyes were going to be on Darnold.
He finished 24-of-35 for 279 yards, with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson (who had a jet plane celebration — he was going to enjoy beating his old team even if Darnold didn't). Darnold also ran for a score, keeping that touchdown ball as a tangible reminder of his first win here.
As for McCaffrey, he had 21 rushes for 98 yards, and nine receptions for another 89 yards. So you know, your basic 30-touch, 187-yard day from a guy who missed 13 games last season with a collection of injuries.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 1 RECAP
New Orleans comes off a dominating 38-3 win over the 2020 NFC Championship finalist Packers in a contest originally scheduled to be played in New Orleans but relocated to Jacksonville due to the recovery process for the Gulf South from Ida.
The win featured nearly flawless performances on offense, defense, special teams, as the Saints handed the Packers a 35-point loss, while the Green and Gold's signal-caller and reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers was dealt the largest deficit of his career as a starting quarterback.
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
The win featured a sparkling performance on offense by quarterback Jameis Winston, making his Saints starting debut, an offensive line that did not give up a sack despite the early loss of center Erik McCoy which necessitated two position shuffles and a running attack that finished with 171 yards rushing against what was the NFL's ninth ranked defense in 2020. The seven-year veteran was efficient, posting a 130.8 passer rating, completing 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards, but showing a penchant for big plays with a career-high tying five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Running back Alvin Kamara served as a workhorse for a New Orleans offense that won the time of possession battle 34:36-25:24, as he carried 20 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for eight yards with the Saints' first touchdown, continuing to move up the club's rushing, receiving and scoring charts.
The defense put together a dominating performance. The unit held the Packers scoreless until the final play of the third quarter and Green Bay mustered only 229 total net yards, including only 43 on the ground on 15 attempts (2.9 avg.). Rookie CB Paulson Adebo and S Marcus Williams recorded picks. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon led the New Orleans pass rush with sacks.
NEW ORLEANS-CAROLINA STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2020 Final NFL Regular Season Rankings
|Saints
|Panthers
|Record
|12-4
|5-11
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.1(5)
|21.9 (24)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.1 (5)
|25.1 (18)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|376.4 (9)
|349.5 (18)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|141.6 (7)
|106.5 (21)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|234.9 (19)
|243.0 (18)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|310.9 (4)
|360.1 (18)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|93.9 (4)
|121.0(20)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|217.0 (5)
|239.1 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.4 (6)
|25.3 (7)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.2 (8)
|5.9 (25)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+9 (3t)
|+1 (16)
|Penalties
|98
|95
|Penalty Yards
|1,005
|752
|Opp. Penalties
|64
|85
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|517
|713
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
SAINTS-PACKERS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans wide receiver Chris Hogan played for Carolina in 2019
Carolina tight end Dan Arnold played for New Orleans from 2017-19
New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina
Carolina defensive back Myles Hartsfield and defensive end Marquis Haynes played at the University of Mississippi
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18. Brady also served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisiana State University in 2019 for the College Football Playoff National Champions. Brady also played wide receiver at William and Mary when Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Brendan Nugent served on their offensive coaching staff
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.
New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS
New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16, serving on the same Wolfpack coaching staff with Panthers offensive pass game coordinator/wide receivers Frisman Jackson the first two seasons. Nielsen and Jackson served on the same coaching staff at Northern Illinois in 2012
Saints Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams
Carolina offensive lineman Trent Scott played at Grambling State in 2013 and from 2015-17.
New Orleans special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and Carolina assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. served on the same Miami staff in 2011
Saints senior defensive asstistant Peter Giunta, Panthers Coach Matt Rhule, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb served on the same New York Giants coaching staff
Carolina wide receiver Terrence Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 national championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Panthers guard Pat Elflein were teammates at Ohio State
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Juston Burris with the Jets in 2017
New Orleans quarterback Ian Book and Panthers right end Tommy Tremble were teammates at Florida Atlantic in 2013
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were teammates at the University of Washington
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at LSU as a college teammate of New Orleans center/guard Will Clapp
New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, cornerback P.J. Williams and Carolina tackle Cameron Erving were teammates at Florida State. Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and Erving were teammates in Kansas City from 2017-19
New Orleans defensive tackle Albert Huggins prepped at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Orangeburg, S.C.) HS and played at Clemson from 2015-18
New Orleans area scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.