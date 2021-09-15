Saints at Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 2

SAINTS-PACKERS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans wide receiver Chris Hogan played for Carolina in 2019

Carolina tight end Dan Arnold played for New Orleans from 2017-19

New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina

Carolina defensive back Myles Hartsfield and defensive end Marquis Haynes played at the University of Mississippi

New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin﻿, tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18. Brady also served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisiana State University in 2019 for the College Football Playoff National Champions. Brady also played wide receiver at William and Mary when Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Brendan Nugent served on their offensive coaching staff

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.

New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16, serving on the same Wolfpack coaching staff with Panthers offensive pass game coordinator/wide receivers Frisman Jackson the first two seasons. Nielsen and Jackson served on the same coaching staff at Northern Illinois in 2012

Saints Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams

Carolina offensive lineman Trent Scott played at Grambling State in 2013 and from 2015-17.

New Orleans special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and Carolina assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. served on the same Miami staff in 2011

Saints senior defensive asstistant Peter Giunta, Panthers Coach Matt Rhule, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb served on the same New York Giants coaching staff

Carolina wide receiver Terrence Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 national championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Panthers guard Pat Elflein were teammates at Ohio State

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Juston Burris with the Jets in 2017

New Orleans quarterback Ian Book and Panthers right end Tommy Tremble were teammates at Florida Atlantic in 2013

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were teammates at the University of Washington

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at LSU as a college teammate of New Orleans center/guard Will Clapp

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston﻿, cornerback P.J. Williams and Carolina tackle Cameron Erving were teammates at Florida State. Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and Erving were teammates in Kansas City from 2017-19

New Orleans defensive tackle Albert Huggins prepped at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Orangeburg, S.C.) HS and played at Clemson from 2015-18