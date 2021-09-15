Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints at Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 2

Carolina & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Sept. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sep 15, 2021 at 09:50 AM
saints-panthers-week-2-game-preview-2021-nfl

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS. PANTHERS 2021 WEEK 2

New Orleans (1-0) leads the regular season series over Carolina (1-0) 27-25, including two consecutive season sweeps. New Orleans is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings, including a 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff victory.

SAINTS-PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 27-25, with the Saints picking up the 2017 Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-13 road record against the Panthers.

Of the 52 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02, which they will look to tie with a win Sunday.

In the 52 regular season games of the series there has been:

  • 1,175 points scored by New Orleans, 1,128 allowed.
  • A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
  • A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium dating back to 2017.
  • 26 games decided by double digits.
  • Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 24 games decided by eight points or less.
  • One 32-point win by New Orleans in last season's regular season finale.
  • A 32-point loss by New Orleans.

Related Links

THE LAST MEETING

Saints 33, Panthers 7; Jan. 3, 2021 @ Bank of America Stadium – While the Saints didn't get the first round bye in the NFC playoffs they coveted, they proved again they can win big games without star players. And that could come in handy in the postseason.

Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and New Orleans routed the Carolina Panthers without their top two running backs and fullback to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

SAINTS-PACKERS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Carolina Panthers:

32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium

Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory vs. New Orleans Saints:

32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium

Current Series Streak:

Four-game winning streak for New Orleans, 11/24/19-present

Saints' Longest Win Streak vs. Carolina Panthers:

Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02

Panthers' Longest Win Streak vs. New Orleans Saints:

Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04

Most Points by Saints in a Game vs. Carolina Panthers:

45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Points by Panthers in a Game vs. New Orleans Saints:

45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium

Most Combined Points (Both Teams):

82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs. Carolina Panthers:

Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome

Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game vs. New Orleans Saints:

Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):

13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome

CAROLINA PANTHERS IN WEEK 1

From Panthers.com

Quarterback Sam Darnold was his usual understated self, never taking the bait, never making a game against the Jets into anything other than the first one on the schedule.

And Christian McCaffrey managed to handle everything with a shrug as normal, even though he touched the ball 30 times and made a block that might have been the play of the game.

But of course, it was the Jets, which meant all eyes were going to be on Darnold.

He finished 24-of-35 for 279 yards, with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson (who had a jet plane celebration — he was going to enjoy beating his old team even if Darnold didn't). Darnold also ran for a score, keeping that touchdown ball as a tangible reminder of his first win here.

As for McCaffrey, he had 21 rushes for 98 yards, and nine receptions for another 89 yards. So you know, your basic 30-touch, 187-yard day from a guy who missed 13 games last season with a collection of injuries.

Read More: Rapid reactions: Panthers hang on to beat Jets in season opener

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey have a day (at a time)

Postgame Transcripts: Week 1 vs. New York Jets

Snap Counts: Panthers vs. Jets in Week 1

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 1 RECAP

New Orleans comes off a dominating 38-3 win over the 2020 NFC Championship finalist Packers in a contest originally scheduled to be played in New Orleans but relocated to Jacksonville due to the recovery process for the Gulf South from Ida.

The win featured nearly flawless performances on offense, defense, special teams, as the Saints handed the Packers a 35-point loss, while the Green and Gold's signal-caller and reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers was dealt the largest deficit of his career as a starting quarterback.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Packers Week 1 2021

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
1 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
2 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
3 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
4 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
5 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
6 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
7 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
8 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
9 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
10 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
11 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
12 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
13 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
14 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
15 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
16 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
17 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
18 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
19 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
20 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
21 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
22 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
23 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
24 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
25 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
26 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
27 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
28 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
29 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
30 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
31 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
32 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
33 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
34 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
35 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
36 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
37 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
38 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
39 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
40 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
41 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
42 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
43 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
44 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
45 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
46 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
47 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
48 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
49 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
50 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
51 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
52 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
53 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
54 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
55 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
56 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
57 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
58 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
59 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
60 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
61 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
62 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
63 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
64 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
65 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
66 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
67 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
68 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
69 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
70 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
71 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
72 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
73 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
74 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
75 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
76 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
77 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
78 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
79 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
80 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
81 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
82 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
83 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
84 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
85 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
86 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
87 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
88 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
89 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
90 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
91 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
92 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
93 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
94 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
95 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
96 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
97 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
98 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
99 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The win featured a sparkling performance on offense by quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, making his Saints starting debut, an offensive line that did not give up a sack despite the early loss of center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ which necessitated two position shuffles and a running attack that finished with 171 yards rushing against what was the NFL's ninth ranked defense in 2020. The seven-year veteran was efficient, posting a 130.8 passer rating, completing 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards, but showing a penchant for big plays with a career-high tying five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ served as a workhorse for a New Orleans offense that won the time of possession battle 34:36-25:24, as he carried 20 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for eight yards with the Saints' first touchdown, continuing to move up the club's rushing, receiving and scoring charts.

The defense put together a dominating performance. The unit held the Packers scoreless until the final play of the third quarter and Green Bay mustered only 229 total net yards, including only 43 on the ground on 15 attempts (2.9 avg.). Rookie CB ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ and S ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ recorded picks. Defensive ends ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ and ﻿Tanoh Kpassagnon﻿ led the New Orleans pass rush with sacks.

NEW ORLEANS-CAROLINA STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2020 Final NFL Regular Season Rankings

Table inside Article
Saints Panthers
Record 12-4 5-11
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 30.1(5) 21.9 (24)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 21.1 (5) 25.1 (18)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 376.4 (9) 349.5 (18)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 141.6 (7) 106.5 (21)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 234.9 (19) 243.0 (18)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 310.9 (4) 360.1 (18)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 93.9 (4) 121.0(20)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 217.0 (5) 239.1 (18)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 25.4 (6) 25.3 (7)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 10.2 (8) 5.9 (25)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) +9 (3t) +1 (16)
Penalties 98 95
Penalty Yards 1,005 752
Opp. Penalties 64 85
Opp. Penalty Yards 517 713

Photos: Game Action #1 | Saints-Panthers Week 7 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
41 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
42 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
43 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
51 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
52 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
53 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
54 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
55 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
56 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
57 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
58 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
59 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
60 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
61 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
62 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
63 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
64 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
65 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
66 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
67 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
68 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
69 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
70 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
71 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
72 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
73 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
74 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
75 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
76 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
77 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
78 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
79 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
80 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
81 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
82 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
83 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
84 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
85 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
86 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
87 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
88 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
89 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
90 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
91 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
92 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
93 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
94 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
95 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
96 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
97 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
98 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
99 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
100 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
101 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
102 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
103 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
104 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
105 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
106 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
107 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
108 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
109 / 110

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail_Waitr_Promo_102520
110 / 110
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SAINTS-PACKERS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans wide receiver Chris Hogan played for Carolina in 2019

Carolina tight end Dan Arnold played for New Orleans from 2017-19

New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina

Carolina defensive back Myles Hartsfield and defensive end Marquis Haynes played at the University of Mississippi

New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin﻿, tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18. Brady also served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisiana State University in 2019 for the College Football Playoff National Champions. Brady also played wide receiver at William and Mary when Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Brendan Nugent served on their offensive coaching staff

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.

New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16, serving on the same Wolfpack coaching staff with Panthers offensive pass game coordinator/wide receivers Frisman Jackson the first two seasons. Nielsen and Jackson served on the same coaching staff at Northern Illinois in 2012

Saints Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams

Carolina offensive lineman Trent Scott played at Grambling State in 2013 and from 2015-17.

New Orleans special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and Carolina assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. served on the same Miami staff in 2011

Saints senior defensive asstistant Peter Giunta, Panthers Coach Matt Rhule, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb served on the same New York Giants coaching staff

Carolina wide receiver Terrence Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 national championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Panthers guard Pat Elflein were teammates at Ohio State

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Juston Burris with the Jets in 2017

New Orleans quarterback Ian Book and Panthers right end Tommy Tremble were teammates at Florida Atlantic in 2013

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were teammates at the University of Washington

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at LSU as a college teammate of New Orleans center/guard Will Clapp

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston﻿, cornerback P.J. Williams and Carolina tackle Cameron Erving were teammates at Florida State. Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and Erving were teammates in Kansas City from 2017-19

New Orleans defensive tackle Albert Huggins prepped at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Orangeburg, S.C.) HS and played at Clemson from 2015-18

New Orleans area scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.

Related Content

news

Saints Transcripts: Sean Payton Conference Call 9/15/21

Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media Wednesday morning leading into their Week 2 game.
news

New Orleans Saints working with minimal offensive coaches this week due to Covid-19 affected members, 'It's like Ted Lasso, the three or four of us'

Payton: 'We'll handle it with our group'
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19, 2021
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
Advertising