New Orleans Saints face familiar nemesis in Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey

Fort Worth, Texas – In Sam Darnold, the Carolina Panthers have a brand new quarterback.

And in Christian McCaffrey, they again have the same, not-so-old, star running back who remains the face of the franchise and the anchor of the offense.

McCaffrey missed both matchups against the New Orleans Saints last season as he dealt with injuries that limited him to three games. But he'll be available Sunday, when the Panthers (1-0) play the Saints (1-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. And in the season opener, he looked like his five-year veteran looked like his pre-injury self.

McCaffrey ran 21 times for 98 yards and caught nine passes for 89 yards in Carolina's 19-14, season-opening victory over the Jets.

"A multitude of problems," Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "No.1 is that he's a good runner of the football, specifically on the outside zone schemes, the stretch schemes. I think he does a really good job of staying on course and being able to put his foot in the ground and find seams in the defense.