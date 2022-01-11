New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Recap

NFL Week 5 2021 | Saints 33, Washington 22 | Saints record: 3-2

When quarterback Jameis Winston took the shotgun snap, the pass rush flushed him to the right but once he planted his feet, Winston uncorked a deep rainbow for the end zone, instead of a line drive for the sideline. And receiver Marquez Callaway was the pot of gold at the end of it. Callaway positioned himself in front of several Washington defenders, perfectly timed his leap and cradled the football in both hands as time expired in the first half. And with that lightning strike, the Saints scored the final 13 points of the first half, took a 20-13 lead and never relinquished that momentum as they posted a 33-22 victory at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.