Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints plan to be shoppers in free agency, but not early

Saints have several notable free agents on the market

Mar 14, 2022 at 02:38 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

deonte-harris-touchdown-saints-cowboys-week-13-2021

Absolutely, the New Orleans Saints will be players in free agency, which officially will begin on Wednesday, March 16, but unofficially commences Monday, March 14, with a two-day period in which players and teams can negotiate and agree to terms on contracts.

But New Orleans, with several notable players on the market, expects to allow others to make the initial splash before it hops into the waters.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said at the NFL Combine that the Saints were unlikely to be Day 1 or 2 shoppers.

"Our philosophy is going to be, we're looking for value in free agency," he said. "We're going to be looking for a value player or two in that middle-market, low-market range."

New Orleans will pursue re-signing some of its own. Among the Saints' list of unrestricted free agents is quarterback Jameis Winston (who helped the team to a 5-2 record last season before tearing his left ACL), left tackle Terron Armstead (three-time Pro Bowler), safety Marcus Williams (team-leading 15 interceptions since 2017), receiver Tre'Quan Smith, defensive back P.J. Williams and linebacker Kwon Alexander. All were starters or played significant snaps last season; Marcus Williams played last season under the franchise player designation.

The significant restricted free agent is receiver/returner Deonte (Harris) Harty, a Pro Bowl and All-Pro returner in 2019 who had career highs in receptions (36), receiving yards (570) and receiving touchdowns (three) last season.

One of New Orleans' highest priorities this offseason is at quarterback. Taysom Hill and Ian Book are under contract, with Winston and Trevor Siemian on the market. All four started games for the Saints last season.

Loomis said that Winston (1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions last year) is a strong consideration for New Orleans.

"Hopefully we can get something done with one of the guys that's available," he said at the Combine, "and Jameis is certainly an option for us and hopefully we're an option for him, as well. We'll go through the process here and see what happens."

The Saints also will be looking for reinforcement at receiver. Even with Michael Thomas﻿, the record-breaking receiver and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, poised to return from injury after missing the 2021 season, the undetermined status of Smith and Harty could leave the Saints in the market for additions via free agency or the NFL Draft, or both.

Related Links

CP-Jameis-Winston-Taysom-Hill-1920-011422
Winslow Townson/Panini

SAINTS NOTABLE FREE AGENTS

Left tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ (unrestricted)
Safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ (unrestricted)
Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ (unrestricted)
Quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ (unrestricted)
Wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ (unrestricted)
Defensive back P.J. Williams (unrestricted)
Linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ (unrestricted)
Running back ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿ (unrestricted)
Receiver/running back ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ (unrestricted)
Safety ﻿Jeff Heath﻿ (unrestricted)
Receiver/returner Deonte Harty (restricted)
Defensive end ﻿Shy Tuttle﻿ (restricted)
Defensive tackle ﻿Christian Ringo﻿ (restricted)

Related Content

news

Craig Robertson enjoyed his NFL career, and it was evident

"I treated it like it was supposed to be fun"
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announces his retirement from professional football

During his career with the Saints and Browns, Robertson tallied career totals of 556 tackles, nine sacks, and ten interceptions
news

New Orleans Saints keeping Jameis Winston in mind as possible starter in 2022 

Mickey Loomis: 'Jameis is certainly an option for us and hopefully we're an option for him'
news

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts

Two offensive players receive future contracts
news

J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team

Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
Advertising