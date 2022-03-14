Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 14, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Sam Farmer's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Sam Farmer has the Saints drafting:
"If Pickett lasts this long, he would be a good selection to help the Saints rebuild their passing attack."
Updated 3/13/22
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Lance Zierlein has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints have quite a few needs on the offensive side, but Rome wasn't built in a day. New Orleans grabs a body-mover and plug-and-play starter at guard."
Updated 3/8/22
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Wyatt is another player who changed some minds with his Senior Bowl week and he continued to convince folks of his first-round talents by putting on a show at the combine... The Saints have needs at QB and wide receiver, but there is little-to-no depth along the interior defensive line and Wyatt solves that here."
Updated 3/14/22
More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Williams told us at the combine that his rehab was ahead of schedule, which could put him on a timetable to be back in the early parts of the 2022 season... "
NBC Sports Phil Perry 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
"Williams may need some time to get all the way back to full health after tearing his ACL...Getting Williams here would qualify as a steal. "
Pro Football Network James Fragoza 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
"The Saints simply do not have the money to add a quarterback in free agency...So, they take a swing on fifth-year passer Kenny Pickett. Much has been made of his 8 1/2-inch hands, but turn on the tape and watch work magic with two gloves. There is a reason some analysts have him as the No. 1 QB in the class."
