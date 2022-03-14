Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 14, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Mar 14, 2022 at 09:43 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

Yahoo Sports Sam Farmer's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Sam Farmer has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Kenny-Pickett-031422
Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
QUARTERBACK

"If Pickett lasts this long, he would be a good selection to help the Saints rebuild their passing attack."

View Sam Farmer's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/13/22

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Kenyon-Green-031422
Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
OFFENSIVE GUARD

"The Saints have quite a few needs on the offensive side, but Rome wasn't built in a day. New Orleans grabs a body-mover and plug-and-play starter at guard."

View Lance Zierlein's full NFL 2022 Mock Draft

Updated 3/8/22

CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Devonte-Wyatt-031422
Devonte Wyatt - Georgia
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

"Wyatt is another player who changed some minds with his Senior Bowl week and he continued to convince folks of his first-round talents by putting on a show at the combine... The Saints have needs at QB and wide receiver, but there is little-to-no depth along the interior defensive line and Wyatt solves that here."

View Ryan Wilson's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/14/22

More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts

Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams told us at the combine that his rehab was ahead of schedule, which could put him on a timetable to be back in the early parts of the 2022 season... "

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/13/22)

NBC Sports Phil Perry 2022 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

"Williams may need some time to get all the way back to full health after tearing his ACL...Getting Williams here would qualify as a steal. "

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/10/22)

Pro Football Network James Fragoza 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

"The Saints simply do not have the money to add a quarterback in free agency...So, they take a swing on fifth-year passer Kenny Pickett. Much has been made of his 8 1/2-inch hands, but turn on the tape and watch work magic with two gloves. There is a reason some analysts have him as the No. 1 QB in the class."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/12/22)

