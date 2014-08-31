New Orleans Saints fans vote Mark Ingram as team's offensive MVP of preseason

New Orleans Saints fans voted Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP of the preseason in a poll on the team's website this week.

Ingram received 50 percent of the 1,364 votes. Following Ingram, TE Jimmy Graham (10%) and WR Joe Morgan (9%) rounded out the top three.

Ingram finished the preseason with a team-best 156 rushing yards on 22 carries (7.1 average) and a 22-yard touchdown.

The fourth-year running back also caught two balls for 27 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and a 23-yard touchdown.