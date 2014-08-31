New Orleans Saints fans vote Mark Ingram as team's offensive MVP of preseason

New Orleans Saints fans voted Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP of the preseason in a poll on the team's website this week.
Ingram received 50 percent of the 1,364 votes. Following Ingram, TE Jimmy Graham (10%) and WR Joe Morgan (9%) rounded out the top three.
Ingram finished the preseason with a team-best 156 rushing yards on 22 carries (7.1 average) and a 22-yard touchdown.
The fourth-year running back also caught two balls for 27 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and a 23-yard touchdown.
Ingram's preseason was highlighted by a strong performance against the St. Louis Rams when he ran eight times for 83 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opening victory.
Photos of Mark Ingram at 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. (New Orleans Saints photos)