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New Orleans Saints fans vote Mark Ingram as team's offensive MVP of preseason

Ingram earned 454 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the preseason

Aug 31, 2014 at 12:18 AM

New Orleans Saints fans voted Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP of the preseason in a poll on the team's website this week.

Ingram received 50 percent of the 1,364 votes. Following Ingram, TE Jimmy Graham (10%) and WR Joe Morgan (9%) rounded out the top three.

Ingram finished the preseason with a team-best 156 rushing yards on 22 carries (7.1 average) and a 22-yard touchdown.

The fourth-year running back also caught two balls for 27 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and a 23-yard touchdown.

Ingram's preseason was highlighted by a strong performance against the St. Louis Rams when he ran eight times for 83 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opening victory.

Mark Ingram at 2014 Training Camp

Photos of Mark Ingram at 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. (New Orleans Saints photos)

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