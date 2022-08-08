New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Hansen, 6-3, 230, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2019. He has appeared in five regular season games and two postseason contests the past two seasons. Hansen recorded one special teams tackle in the December 28, 2021 contests against Miami and also had one in the 2020 NFC Wild Card Playoff win over Chicago. The Highland, Utah native was a four-year starter for the Utes, who played in 43 games with 35 starts at both safety and linebacker and finished his college career with 272 tackles, 33.5 stops for loss, eight sacks, six interceptions, 22 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. As a senior in 2018, he was a consensus second-team All-American who started 13 games and finished second on the team with 114 tackles, leading the Pac-12 Conference with 22 stops for loss and added two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and four passes defensed.