Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aug 08, 2022 at 04:47 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Roster-Moves-2022-Shift

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive back Jordan Brown and linebacker Chase Hansen and waived/injured defensive back Dylan Mabin, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-Jordan-Brown-1920-080822

Jordan Brown

# DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: South Dakota State

Brown, 6-1, 187, was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round (223rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State. Brown has had stints on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-21) and Washington Football Team (2020), spending one contest on the active roster of the Raiders in 2020. The Omaha, Neb. native in 2018 was honored on multiple, All-America teams and repeated as a first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, when he led the team with 12 pass breakups, while ranking second on the team with three interceptions and adding 29 tackles.

Related Links

Headshot-2021-Hansen-Chase

Chase Hansen

# LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Utah

Hansen, 6-3, 230, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2019. He has appeared in five regular season games and two postseason contests the past two seasons. Hansen recorded one special teams tackle in the December 28, 2021 contests against Miami and also had one in the 2020 NFC Wild Card Playoff win over Chicago. The Highland, Utah native was a four-year starter for the Utes, who played in 43 games with 35 starts at both safety and linebacker and finished his college career with 272 tackles, 33.5 stops for loss, eight sacks, six interceptions, 22 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. As a senior in 2018, he was a consensus second-team All-American who started 13 games and finished second on the team with 114 tackles, leading the Pac-12 Conference with 22 stops for loss and added two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and four passes defensed.

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/8/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
1 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
2 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
3 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
4 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
5 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
6 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
7 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
8 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
9 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
10 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
11 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
12 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
13 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
14 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
15 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
16 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
17 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
18 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
19 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
20 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
21 / 104

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
22 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
23 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
24 / 104

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
25 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
26 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Malcolm Brown and alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
27 / 104

New Orleans Saints running backs Malcolm Brown and alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Malcolm Brown and alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
28 / 104

New Orleans Saints running backs Malcolm Brown and alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
29 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
30 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
31 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
32 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
33 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
34 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
35 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
36 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
37 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
38 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
39 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
40 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
41 / 104

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
42 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
43 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Deonte Harty and Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
44 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Deonte Harty and Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
45 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
46 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
47 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
48 / 104

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
49 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
50 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
51 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
52 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
53 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
54 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
55 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
56 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
57 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
58 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
59 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
60 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
61 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
62 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
63 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
64 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
65 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
66 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
67 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
68 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
69 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
70 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
71 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
72 / 104

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
73 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
74 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
75 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
76 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
77 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
78 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
79 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
80 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
81 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
82 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
83 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
84 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
85 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
86 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
87 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
88 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
89 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
90 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Carl Granderson and linebacker Isaiah Pryor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
91 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Carl Granderson and linebacker Isaiah Pryor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
92 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
93 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
94 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
95 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
96 / 104

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
97 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
98 / 104

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
99 / 104

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
100 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
101 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
102 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
103 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
104 / 104

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

Derek Hingle/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Chris Herndon IV and waive tight end Brandon Dillon

The tight end most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Receiver Michael Thomas placed on Physically Unable to Perform

news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling

Saints add three to the offseason roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two

news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising