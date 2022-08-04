Safety Tyrann Mathieu appreciative of support received from New Orleans Saints during his absence

"It's extremely important," he said. "I think a lot of times, especially with strong people, we kind of just let those people go through life and we never really show that support, or we don't consider that. So I think having the team support, having Coach's support, allowed me – I think I'm a strong man for the most part – but it allowed me to just embrace that. Embrace that moment and embrace that support."

Mathieu's activity has been limited in his first two practices. His knowledge of the defense is fairly high, given his participation in the team's offseason program. But his body has to be conditioned.

"It's a little out of the norm for me," he said of a ramp-up period. "I'm usually one of those guys that never really misses practice or anything like that. It's taken some mental adjustment, because I really want to be out there, but at the end of the day it's a long season and here we have really high expectations of playing late into the season. Not necessarily important for me to be out there right now, but to be where I need to be when the time is right.

"It's a fair adjustment. Obviously, you want to take the coach's advice, you want to take trainers' advice. So I listen to those guys, I embrace it. But I think in my spirit, I know where I belong, and it's in between those lines. So it's just kind of getting that all out of my head and realizing that there's a lot of people around me that have my best interests going forward."

The participation will increase soon, perhaps even through Mathieu's own doing.