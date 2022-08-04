Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Safety Tyrann Mathieu appreciative of support received from New Orleans Saints during his absence

'That was a great feeling to have that support, and to have that grace, really'

Aug 04, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-2022-Training-Camp-8-4-22-Photos-0019
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

In Tyrann Mathieu's first news conference since joining the New Orleans Saints in training camp, the All-Pro safety said he was thankful for the support he received from teammates and the organization during the time he was away attending to a personal matter.

Mathieu missed the first six camp practices, but has been present for the last two as the 10-year veteran engages in a ramp-up period while readying to join practice as a full participant.

"To be honest, it's been fairly supportive," Mathieu said. "From the team perspective, they've been really supportive – teammates, former teammates, a lot of different people being supportive. That was a great feeling to have that support, and to have that grace, really.

"I'm sure at some point I'll be more transparent about the first six days of practice, but more importantly, just happy to be back around the guys. I'm feeling good, I'm in great spirits, really healthy. Everything that's important is going good. Just in a good place and it's all about ramping it up and getting back into it."

Mathieu said the support was vital to him while he was away from the team.

"It's extremely important," he said. "I think a lot of times, especially with strong people, we kind of just let those people go through life and we never really show that support, or we don't consider that. So I think having the team support, having Coach's support, allowed me – I think I'm a strong man for the most part – but it allowed me to just embrace that. Embrace that moment and embrace that support."

Mathieu's activity has been limited in his first two practices. His knowledge of the defense is fairly high, given his participation in the team's offseason program. But his body has to be conditioned.

"It's a little out of the norm for me," he said of a ramp-up period. "I'm usually one of those guys that never really misses practice or anything like that. It's taken some mental adjustment, because I really want to be out there, but at the end of the day it's a long season and here we have really high expectations of playing late into the season. Not necessarily important for me to be out there right now, but to be where I need to be when the time is right.

"It's a fair adjustment. Obviously, you want to take the coach's advice, you want to take trainers' advice. So I listen to those guys, I embrace it. But I think in my spirit, I know where I belong, and it's in between those lines. So it's just kind of getting that all out of my head and realizing that there's a lot of people around me that have my best interests going forward."

The participation will increase soon, perhaps even through Mathieu's own doing.

"I joked with my coach (Wednesday). I said, 'What if I just run out there?' He laughed about it," Mathieu said. "But those guys are going to take their time. I'm still learning the system, but I feel like I'm pretty far along in the system. It's all about just getting the body right, getting my feet under me, and not going too fast. Because I think if you go too fast sometimes, bad things can happen. If you can take it slow, you can kind of control the bad things."

Related Links

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/4/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
1 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
2 / 60

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
3 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
4 / 60

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
5 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
6 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
7 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
8 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
9 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
10 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
11 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
12 / 60

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
13 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
14 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
15 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
16 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
17 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
18 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
19 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
20 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
21 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
22 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
23 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
24 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
25 / 60

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
26 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
27 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
28 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
29 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
30 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
31 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
32 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and P.J. Williams took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
33 / 60

New Orleans Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and P.J. Williams took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
34 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
35 / 60

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Pryor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
36 / 60

New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Pryor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
37 / 60

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
38 / 60

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
39 / 60

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
40 / 60

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
41 / 60

New Orleans Saints defensive back tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
42 / 60

New Orleans Saints defensive back tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
43 / 60

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
44 / 60

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
45 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
46 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
47 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
48 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
49 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
50 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
51 / 60

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
52 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
53 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
54 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
55 / 60

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
56 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
57 / 60

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
58 / 60

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
59 / 60

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.
60 / 60

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce August 21 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets practice to take place at Caesars Superdome

Fans can reserve free tickets on Monday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m.

news

Cornerback Bradley Roby prepared to make bigger splash in second season with New Orleans Saints

'Last year was kind of at the last minute, right before the season. This year I feel more comfortable'

news

'Pro' Chris Olave growing fast as a rookie receiver for New Orleans Saints

'I hold myself to a higher standard, so when I feel like I can do better, I'm going to raise that level'

news

Safety Tyrann Mathieu makes training camp debut with New Orleans Saints

Mathieu missed the first six practices with excused absence

news

Receiver Deonte Harty looks to carve out role in deep New Orleans Saints receiver room

Speedster hauled in 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns in 2021

news

Center Erik McCoy holds own among New Orleans Saints' high-profile offensive line

'I'll be the underdog. I'll be the under-the-radar guy'

news

New Orleans Saints players adjust to Guardian Caps during training camp

Goal is to limit concussions

news

New Orleans Saints looking forward to first practice with full pads on Monday

"Now we get to play the game like the game is supposed to be played"

news

New Orleans Saints happy to welcome fans to training camp practice Saturday

'You had the welcoming party out there going on, and you could feel the energy'

news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo prepared to improve on standout rookie season

'I think the confidence comes with putting in the work, seeing it on tape, seeing it translate'

news

Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp

Evans a member of the club's all-50th team and Hall of Fame

Advertising