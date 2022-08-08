New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston leaves practice early with foot 'tweak'

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't finish Monday's fully-padded training camp practice. Winston participated in the early drills, but left practice – which was moved to the team's indoor facility due to pending inclement weather – prior to conclusion.
"Jameis went in today – kind of tweaked his foot a little bit – he went in for some evaluation," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I don't have any update on that. Kind of rolling out, I think it was in the seven-on-seven period, that he kind of felt it tweak a little bit and so we wanted to go in and get him evaluated."
Despite overtures that Winston's work might be limited in training camp, as he continued to rebound from a torn left ACL on Halloween last season, he has taken the starter reps in practice prior to Monday's departure and said that he intended to carry a full workload during camp.
WELCOME BACK: The Saints had a couple of notable returnees to practice on Monday – Taysom Hill and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Hill, who's appearance was brief, returned after suffering a rib injury.
"He was back out there today for a little bit of walk-through, individual, routes on air," Allen said. "We'll begin to ramp him up a little bit. I think he was excited about being back out there a little bit today, and certainly we were excited about having him out there."
Gardner-Johnson was excused from the previous two practices, but was full go on Monday.
"I thought he looked good today," Allen said.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan said the relationship he has with Gardner-Johnson is one that he has with several teammates, and hopes to develop with others.
"Chauncey if anything is latently, overly, accessibly honest," Jordan said, with a smile. "And that's the easiest thing about Chauncey. You can come to him and ask him about anything, or whatever he feels. We have an easy, open line of communication.
"That's how I feel about him, that's how I feel about Double D (linebacker Demario Davis), that's how I hope to feel about (safety) Tyrann (Mathieu). Our defense, I can walk up to you and be like, 'Yo, this is what's bugging me, this is what's hurting me, this is what I need to happen and let's fix it now.' Or, it's like, 'Hey, bro, what did you see? What didn't I see?' Get me better. Get me right. Because if anything, I'm trying to be right rather than just going fast and being wrong."
REFS PRESENT: The Saints practiced with officials on the field for the first time in training camp.
"There's a little bit of conversation that happens before practice, conversation that happens during practice," Allen said. "We'll have them in the meetings this afternoon. I think it's a good situation for both groups. It allows the officials an opportunity to come in and just like we're practicing for the regular season, they're kind of doing the same thing. So that's good. And it allows us in this type of environment to ask some questions about what you can or can't do, and those guys can kind of give us a little bit of idea what they're looking at."
M.T. BEING M.T.: It's been difficult to overstate how impressive receiver Michael Thomas has been during his training camp ramp up, which now has progressed to making contested, physical catches against defenders in team drills. If he's not totally recovered from the ankle surgeries that cost him last season, he appears to be pretty close.
"He looks like he's rounding back into form, like he was prior to the injury," Allen said. "There's still a progression that we're going through, but he's incorporating himself into some team drills, you see some physical contact happening out there and he continues to line up again. I like where he's at."
DON'T ASK CAM: If you're looking for a player to be complimentary of offensive linemen, Jordan probably isn't the guy you're looking for.
His assessment of rookie left tackle Trevor Penning:
"I think he's a solid, well-ahead-of-the-curve rookie, as an offensive lineman. I think in his mind he's a mauler, which is a solid mind-set to have. I'm always hard-pressed to give an offensive lineman a compliment, so I'm trying here. He's got room to grow in terms of pocket pro(tection), but I think with our edge (rush), he's definitely going to be raised to the bar quite quick."
HOUSTON PLAN: Allen said a decision hasn't yet been made regarding playing rotations for Saturday's preseason opener against Houston.
"We haven't even discussed it. That's probably a discussion for a little bit later in the week," he said. "We've got time between now and Saturday night to kind of figure that out.
"We've got a couple installs to go before we get to Houston. Kind of focused on that part of it right now, and just evaluating our team. But I'm excited to see our team go out there and play, and looking forward to that. And then looking forward to getting on to Green Bay a little bit next week and having some competitive practices against somebody else."
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.