New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston leaves practice early with foot 'tweak'

WELCOME BACK: The Saints had a couple of notable returnees to practice on Monday – Taysom Hill and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Hill, who's appearance was brief, returned after suffering a rib injury.

"He was back out there today for a little bit of walk-through, individual, routes on air," Allen said. "We'll begin to ramp him up a little bit. I think he was excited about being back out there a little bit today, and certainly we were excited about having him out there."

Gardner-Johnson was excused from the previous two practices, but was full go on Monday.

"I thought he looked good today," Allen said.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan said the relationship he has with Gardner-Johnson is one that he has with several teammates, and hopes to develop with others.

"Chauncey if anything is latently, overly, accessibly honest," Jordan said, with a smile. "And that's the easiest thing about Chauncey. You can come to him and ask him about anything, or whatever he feels. We have an easy, open line of communication.