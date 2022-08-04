Cornerback Bradley Roby prepared to make bigger splash in second season with New Orleans Saints

"I'm really happy with what I'm seeing out of Bradley Roby," Coach Dennis Allen said. "He's been playing both outside and in the nickel, I've got extreme confidence in his ability to play either one of those positions. He's had a really good camp. He continues to come out here and compete. He's feeling more confident in what we're doing defensively.

"It's hard when you bring in a guy Week 1; it just takes a little while for a guy to kind of fit into the system. And especially when you're dealing with a talented group like we have back there. It's hard to break yourself into that lineup, but I think he's had a hell of a camp so far."

And if Roby isn't poised to crack the starting lineup, he definitely appears in position to increase his snap count and make a bigger impact as a member of a Saints secondary that is deep and talented.

"I love it," he said. "I love it, because it's going to get the best out of everyone. I was telling (cornerback Paulson) Adebo just a few minutes ago, this reminds me of that Denver team, that Super Bowl 50 (team). That secondary, we were great and we had depth.

"This secondary reminds me of that and I really want to have expectations of that as well. Our expectation is to be one of the best secondaries, if not the best secondary. We've already stated that and we want to work to that every day. We believe we are so talented, why would we not be? That's our goal and that's what we're working toward."

Roby said there's no jealousy about roles and reps in the secondary.

"It's just a good group of guys," he said. "It'd be different if I was younger, if I was in my second or third year. This is my ninth year coming up – I've seen a lot, played a lot. It's hard to not have (jealousy over snaps), but at the same time, I think that's what fuels us all getting better because we're all competing against each other as well as the other team.