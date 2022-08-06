Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

Aug 06, 2022 at 04:59 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/6/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 6.

The New Orleans Saints have signed cornerback Quenton Meeks, placed linebacker Kiko Alonsoon Reserve/Retired and placed tackle Jerald Hawkinson Injured Reserve, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Meeks, 6 feet 1, 209 pounds, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford. The third-year NFL veteran has appeared in 14 career regular season games with one start for Jacksonville (2018, 2020) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2020) and recorded four solo tackles, two passes defensed and four special teams stops. After appearing in six contests for the Chargers and Jaguars in 2020, Meeks spent the 2021 offseason with the Tennessee Titans.

The San Diego native was a three-year letterman for the Cardinal, playing in 39 career games and amassing 121 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns and 25 passes defensed. As a junior in 2017, Meeks earned All-Pac-12 second team honors, in addition to Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention, when he appeared in 14 games and totaled 65 tackles (37 solo), two interceptions and eight passes defensed. His father, Ron Meeks, coached in the NFL from 1991 to 2012, including stints as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (2009-10) and Indianapolis Colts (2002-08).

Meeks will wear 43.

