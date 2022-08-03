Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

'Pro' Chris Olave growing fast as a rookie receiver for New Orleans Saints

'I hold myself to a higher standard, so when I feel like I can do better, I'm going to raise that level'

Aug 03, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Jameis Winston has seen enough of Chris Olave to have formed a definitive opinion.

Winston, the New Orleans Saints' quarterback, said he didn't want to do a comparison thing for Olave, the first of the team's two first-round draft picks, at No. 11 overall. But Winston said he knows an NFL receiver when he sees one, and Olave reminded him of the professionalism and preparedness he saw from Chris Godwin when Winston played in Tampa Bay.

Olave attributed that to his college training.

"Just being at Ohio State," Olave said. "I feel like they developed us that way. Being at a program like Ohio State, I feel like it's a professional program run by professional coaches. When you go there, they prepare you for three or four years and you go into the NFL prepared. I feel like that's the biggest part at Ohio State, and I feel like I carry that on into the league."

The velvety route-running, coupled with the offense-adoring speed, and the soft hands to match have made Olave an early training camp standout. When he broke free for a 60-yard touchdown catch from Winston on Saturday – a busted cover on defense led to a wide open Olave – it was a play that highlighted Olave's speed and ability to take advantage of any lapse.

And he feels he's only scratching his surface.

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/3/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
1 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
2 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
3 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
4 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
5 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
6 / 88

New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
7 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
8 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
9 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye and defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
10 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye and defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
11 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
12 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
13 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
14 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
15 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
16 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
17 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
18 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
19 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
20 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
21 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
22 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
23 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
24 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
25 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
26 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
27 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice and running back Dwayne Washington took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
28 / 88

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice and running back Dwayne Washington took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
29 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
30 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
31 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
32 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
33 / 88

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
34 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
35 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
36 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fieldstook the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
37 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fieldstook the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
38 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
39 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
40 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
41 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
42 / 88

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
43 / 88

New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
44 / 88

New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
45 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
46 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
47 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
48 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
49 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
50 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
51 / 88

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
52 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
53 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
54 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
55 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
56 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
57 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
58 / 88

New Orleans Saints safeties Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
59 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
60 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
61 / 88

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
62 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bradley Roby and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
63 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bradley Roby and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
64 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Josh Black took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
65 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Josh Black took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
66 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
67 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
68 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
69 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
70 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
71 / 88

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
72 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
73 / 88

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
74 / 88

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
75 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
76 / 88

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
77 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jordan Jackson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
78 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jordan Jackson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
79 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
80 / 88

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
81 / 88

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
82 / 88

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
83 / 88

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
84 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
85 / 88

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
86 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
87 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
88 / 88

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

"I feel like I'm getting better day by day," he said. "I feel I can be a lot better throughout the day, so I've got to keep going. I hold myself to a higher standard, so when I feel like I can do better, I'm going to raise that level."

Specifically, the 6-foot-1, 189-pounder said he can be better at the line of scrimmage.

"Especially against physical coverage," he said. "When I've got bigger corners on me I feel I can be a lot better in those situations. So going up against guys like (cornerbacks Paulson) Adebo and Bradley Roby and (Marshon) Lattimore is going to help me a lot throughout these practices.

"Just playing a lot quicker, playing on my speed, using my speed to an advantage. I feel like that really threatens the defense, so I feel like playing through that, if I affect every play, I feel like that's going to be good for me."

Again, Olave said it helped to have played at Ohio State.

"I'm used to it," he said. "I went against corners at Ohio State that were really big, but going up against newer guys, just trying to get a feel for them. Monday, I wasn't really good in one-on-ones but I came back today and did a lot better."

He said he'll improve on the aspect of creating separation against cornerbacks.

"I feel like that's my game, I get a lot of separation," he said. "It's going to be tighter coverage, but I can make contested catches, too. I'm comfortable out here, I feel like I'm getting more comfortable so I can't wait to put it on the field and go out there and play on game day."

The best way to do that – in addition to possessing a ton of ability – is to know his assignments.

"I'm good with the playbook and the terminology," he said. "Asking a lot of questions, as it's new to me. I feel like a freshman going into college trying to learn the playbook. But I feel like that's one thing I want to get down – I don't want to not be on the field because of the playbook. I want to definitely learn the playbook like the back of my hand."

Related Content

news

Safety Tyrann Mathieu makes training camp debut with New Orleans Saints

Mathieu missed the first six practices with excused absence

news

Receiver Deonte Harty looks to carve out role in deep New Orleans Saints receiver room

Speedster hauled in 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns in 2021

news

Center Erik McCoy holds own among New Orleans Saints' high-profile offensive line

'I'll be the underdog. I'll be the under-the-radar guy'

news

New Orleans Saints players adjust to Guardian Caps during training camp

Goal is to limit concussions

news

New Orleans Saints looking forward to first practice with full pads on Monday

"Now we get to play the game like the game is supposed to be played"

news

New Orleans Saints happy to welcome fans to training camp practice Saturday

'You had the welcoming party out there going on, and you could feel the energy'

news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo prepared to improve on standout rookie season

'I think the confidence comes with putting in the work, seeing it on tape, seeing it translate'

news

Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp

Evans a member of the club's all-50th team and Hall of Fame

news

Defensive end Payton Turner hopes to link healthy second season to abbreviated rookie year for New Orleans Saints

"I think we've all got something to prove, especially prove to myself that I am who I think I am"

news

Jameis Winston embracing his progress as New Orleans Saints training camp opens

'I would say I got more explosive (since minicamp)'

news

Receiver Michael Thomas' return highlights New Orleans Saints first training camp practice

'It was a blessing to be back out there with the guys, being able to put my hand in the pile'

Advertising