'Pro' Chris Olave growing fast as a rookie receiver for New Orleans Saints

"I feel like I'm getting better day by day," he said. "I feel I can be a lot better throughout the day, so I've got to keep going. I hold myself to a higher standard, so when I feel like I can do better, I'm going to raise that level."

Specifically, the 6-foot-1, 189-pounder said he can be better at the line of scrimmage.

"Especially against physical coverage," he said. "When I've got bigger corners on me I feel I can be a lot better in those situations. So going up against guys like (cornerbacks Paulson) Adebo and Bradley Roby and (Marshon) Lattimore is going to help me a lot throughout these practices.

"Just playing a lot quicker, playing on my speed, using my speed to an advantage. I feel like that really threatens the defense, so I feel like playing through that, if I affect every play, I feel like that's going to be good for me."

Again, Olave said it helped to have played at Ohio State.

"I'm used to it," he said. "I went against corners at Ohio State that were really big, but going up against newer guys, just trying to get a feel for them. Monday, I wasn't really good in one-on-ones but I came back today and did a lot better."

He said he'll improve on the aspect of creating separation against cornerbacks.

"I feel like that's my game, I get a lot of separation," he said. "It's going to be tighter coverage, but I can make contested catches, too. I'm comfortable out here, I feel like I'm getting more comfortable so I can't wait to put it on the field and go out there and play on game day."

The best way to do that – in addition to possessing a ton of ability – is to know his assignments.