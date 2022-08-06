Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu join New Orleans Saints team drills for first time Saturday

THE SUM OF ITS PARTS: Nielsen said when it comes to the defensive end rotation, New Orleans wants as many effective players as it can find.

"Philosophy-wise, if we can get three deep, four deep, five deep – we'll go as far as we can with guys who can play for us," he said. "It's about being fresh in the fourth quarter, but more importantly, being fresh every play. That's the important thing.

"If those guys are fresh every play, or if we're in a three- or four-play rotation, and they're only playing a certain amount of plays in a row, the next time they go in they're more fresh. And so, they can perform at a higher level than if a guy gets tired.

"So we want to keep those guys moving in and out. We've got a couple of guys who can play some different positions for us inside, and that helps, too. That's been a focus here. We're always looking to build depth in the group. At every position."

Nielsen also said that the Saints don't post a depth chart for the defensive line.

"We have yet to put a depth chart up in the defensive line room, at any point in any camp," he said. "We're just telling the guys, 'You're going out there first and you're going out there next. Make the most of your reps.' And that's what it's about.

"Doesn't matter where you're out there, what play, whoever you're going against – make the most of your reps. So we don't need a depth chart. Next man in, next man in, next man in. So they're all starters."