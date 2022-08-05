New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor taking hands-on approach to training camp

ON THE CUSP: Coach Dennis Allen said receiver Michael Thomas is close to joining team drills in practice. Thomas, who's rebounding from an ankle injury and surgery that cost him the entire 2021 season, already has participated in one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills.

"I think that's coming pretty soon," Allen said of Thomas in team drills. "I don't want to put an exact timetable on it, but I think that's coming pretty soon. I think the reps that he's gotten, I think he's looked pretty good."

WELCOME BACK: Linebacker Kiko Alonso, who last played in the NFL for the Saints in 2019, was on the field for practice Friday after signing with New Orleans on Thursday. He tore his ACL in '19 and missed the next two seasons. Allen was the Saints' defensive coordinator when Alonso was on the roster.

"What drew us to him was we have some familiarity with the player," Allen said. "He did a nice job in his workout, he was in shape, he looked good and when he's been healthy, he's been a productive player in our league. He looked like he moved around pretty well today."