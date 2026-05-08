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Morning Break: Saints welcome Ole Miss DL Zxavian Harris

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, May 8

May 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign DL Zxavian Harris

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed DL Zxavian Harris. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Zxavian Harris | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Check out images of the Mississippi defensive lineman from his college career.

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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) rushes against Duke, during the second half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) rushes against Duke, during the second half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) sacks Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) sacks Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reacts after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reacts after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches out to block a pass attempt by Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches out to block a pass attempt by Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Mississippi quarterback AJ Maddox (14) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Mississippi quarterback AJ Maddox (14) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Citadel quarterback Cobey Thompkins (9) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Oxford, Miss.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Citadel quarterback Cobey Thompkins (9) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Oxford, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches for Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, right, as he runs for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches for Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, right, as he runs for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
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Photos: Rookie Arrivals | 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp

Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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