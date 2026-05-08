Morning Break: Saints welcome Ole Miss DL Zxavian Harris

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed DL Zxavian Harris. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Check out images of the Mississippi defensive lineman from his college career.
Check out player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026.