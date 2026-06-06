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Morning Break: Saints Rookies take a tour of New Orleans

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 6

Jun 06, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Why the Saints are trusting Jonas Sanker with the most important position on their defense

As complex as his new position is, and as important as it is to the New Orleans Saints' defensive scheme, safety Jonas Sanker said playing the "Star" basically comes down to two simple ideas. SEE MORE>>

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