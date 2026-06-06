Morning Break: Saints Rookies take a tour of New Orleans

Saints News from NFL.com
The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
As complex as his new position is, and as important as it is to the New Orleans Saints' defensive scheme, safety Jonas Sanker said playing the "Star" basically comes down to two simple ideas. SEE MORE>>