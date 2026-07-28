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Saints rookie Christen Miller returns kind gesture with another by paying for groceries

Miller: 'My Momma always taught me to do good deeds, and I’d like to bless you today.'

Jul 28, 2026 at 11:31 AM
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Christen Miller works while the Saints teamed up with Rebuilding Together New Orleans and The 18th Ward to help refurbish Trinity Community Center in the Hollygrove neighborhood in New Orleans on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Christen Miller works while the Saints teamed up with Rebuilding Together New Orleans and The 18th Ward to help refurbish Trinity Community Center in the Hollygrove neighborhood in New Orleans on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

New Orleans Saints rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller earned a new fan with an encounter at the local Rouses Supermarket in Metairie on Monday, July 27.

After local Leslie Pedigo insisted Miller pass her in the checkout line due to him having a singular item, Miller in turn insisted on picking up the tab for Pedigo's groceries against her objections.

"My momma always taught me to do good deeds, and I'd like to bless you today," Pedigo said Miller told her. "Please don't take that blessing from me."

After being told his identity, Pedigo asked to take a picture with Miller and took to Facebook to share her experience.

"Christen never acted like he was somebody important," Pedigo wrote. "He never sought attention, never expected recognition, never made the moment about himself. He simply chose kindness when no one was watching. ... Truth be told, I don't know much about football. I'd usually choose dragons and fantasy novels over Sunday games. But this season, I'll be cheering for my new favorite player — not because of what he does on the field, but because of who he proved himself to be in a grocery store checkout line."

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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