Saints rookie Christen Miller returns kind gesture with another by paying for groceries

New Orleans Saints rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller earned a new fan with an encounter at the local Rouses Supermarket in Metairie on Monday, July 27.

After local Leslie Pedigo insisted Miller pass her in the checkout line due to him having a singular item, Miller in turn insisted on picking up the tab for Pedigo's groceries against her objections.

"My momma always taught me to do good deeds, and I'd like to bless you today," Pedigo said Miller told her. "Please don't take that blessing from me."

After being told his identity, Pedigo asked to take a picture with Miller and took to Facebook to share her experience.