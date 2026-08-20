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Morning Break: Saints starters gear up for Rams, Kelvin Banks takes the next step

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, August 20

Aug 20, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints starters will receive bulk of reps in joint practice with Rams

A quick turnaround won't lessen the work load for New Orleans Saints starters as they ready for Thursday's joint practice with the Rams, New Orleans' third joint practice in one week. The Saints had a joint practice with Jacksonville at their Metairie practice facility Aug. 13, a joint practice with Dallas on Aug. 18 in Oxnard, Calif., and will complete the joint practice trifecta against the Rams on Thursday, Aug. 20. SEE MORE>>

Game Preview: Rams vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 2

The New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 3:00 pm CT. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL Preseason Week 2: 10 things to watch

Every NFL team handles the preseason differently these days, but typically, Week 1 is something of an amuse-bouche: a small bite to tickle the taste buds. In Week 2, we're in for more of a hearty appetizer. The main course is still a few weeks away, but this stage of the meal should provide enough nourishment (i.e., starter snaps) to tide us over for a bit. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints OT Kelvin Banks was very good as a rookie. He's taking the steps to become great.

There was a moment early in training camp that got coach Kellen Moore fired up during one of the New Orleans Saints' first padded practices. SEE MORE>>

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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