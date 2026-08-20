Morning Break: Saints starters gear up for Rams, Kelvin Banks takes the next step

Saints News from NFL.com

Every NFL team handles the preseason differently these days, but typically, Week 1 is something of an amuse-bouche: a small bite to tickle the taste buds. In Week 2, we're in for more of a hearty appetizer. The main course is still a few weeks away, but this stage of the meal should provide enough nourishment (i.e., starter snaps) to tide us over for a bit. SEE MORE>>