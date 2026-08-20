Morning Break: Saints starters gear up for Rams, Kelvin Banks takes the next step

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
A quick turnaround won't lessen the work load for New Orleans Saints starters as they ready for Thursday's joint practice with the Rams, New Orleans' third joint practice in one week. The Saints had a joint practice with Jacksonville at their Metairie practice facility Aug. 13, a joint practice with Dallas on Aug. 18 in Oxnard, Calif., and will complete the joint practice trifecta against the Rams on Thursday, Aug. 20. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 3:00 pm CT. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Every NFL team handles the preseason differently these days, but typically, Week 1 is something of an amuse-bouche: a small bite to tickle the taste buds. In Week 2, we're in for more of a hearty appetizer. The main course is still a few weeks away, but this stage of the meal should provide enough nourishment (i.e., starter snaps) to tide us over for a bit. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
There was a moment early in training camp that got coach Kellen Moore fired up during one of the New Orleans Saints' first padded practices. SEE MORE>>