Morning Break: Saints embrace community and camaraderie during offseason

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

They couldn't have been more smudged with dirt, sweat-soaked or mindful of proper hydration if they'd been on the outside practice field Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. But for the second straight year, one of the New Orleans Saints' off-campus team building and bonding activities occurred doing interior facility improvement and outdoor beautification at the Trinity Community Center in the Hollygrove community of New Orleans. SEE MORE>>