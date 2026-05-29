Morning Break: Saints OTAs offer early signs of growth across roster

Saints News from Nola.com

Around 10 p.m. the other night, Tyler Shough was texting back and forth with New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore about the intricacies of under-center dropbacks. In their first year together, the quarterback might have missed Moore's message until the morning. SEE MORE>>

Before the New Orleans Saints took the field for Thursday's voluntary workout, Kellen Moore offered a word of caution. The Saints coach said there would be "plenty of guys" effectively sidelined as they monitored workloads, particularly those coming off injuries. SEE MORE>>