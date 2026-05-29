Morning Break: Saints OTAs offer early signs of growth across roster

Saints News from Nola.com
Around 10 p.m. the other night, Tyler Shough was texting back and forth with New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore about the intricacies of under-center dropbacks. In their first year together, the quarterback might have missed Moore's message until the morning. SEE MORE>>
Before the New Orleans Saints took the field for Thursday's voluntary workout, Kellen Moore offered a word of caution. The Saints coach said there would be "plenty of guys" effectively sidelined as they monitored workloads, particularly those coming off injuries. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints rookies attended the 52nd Annual Rookie Super Boil Presented by The Touchdown Club of NO on Wednesday night at Ridgeway of Old Metairie. The rookies walked into the venue to Louis Armstrong's "When the Saints Go Marching In," and defensive tackle Christen Miller walked in with his arm over the team's first-round selection, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
There's noticeably more to Chris Olave this offseason. Literally. The All-Pro receiver has added bulk as he prepares to enter his fifth NFL season, an accumulation owed to his desire to round out his game and maximize his ability. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 28, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Our 2026 New Orleans Saints rookies had their first taste of New Orleans cuisine at the Touchdown Club's annual rookie crawfish boil and experienced the culture of the city with a ride on the historic Steamboat Natchez and Mardi Gras World tour on May 27, 2026.