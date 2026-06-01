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Morning Break: Optimism grows around Saints offseason program

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, June 1

Jun 01, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Saints WR Chris Olave is pleased with contract talks. And hints when a deal could get done.

Ask Chris Olave why he has attended the New Orleans Saints' offseason program when he's up for a new contract, and the wide receiver will say that he's committed to winning. The Saints haven't done much of that since drafting him in 2022, but the 25-year-old would like that to change. SEE MORE>>

Julian Blackmon's return a boost to New Orleans Saints secondary

Julian Blackmon still doesn't know exactly when or how the injury occurred. He thinks it could have been on a second-down play in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. SEE MORE>>

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