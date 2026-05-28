Morning Break: Saints announce preseason schedule and roster moves

Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints have signed a linebacker whose last name is more than familiar. The Saints announced they have added linebacker Jackson Sirmon — the son of Saints linebackers coach Peter Sirmon. Jackson Sirmon, 26, signed after a two-year stint with the New York Jets. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints announced today the date and time of their Week Three preseason contest to finalize their 2026 slate. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon and waived cornerback Jeremiah McClendon. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon. Check out Sirmon in action with the New York Jets during his NFL career and with California Golden Bears and Washington Huskies during his college career.
Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.