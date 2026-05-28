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Morning Break: Saints announce preseason schedule and roster moves

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, May 28

May 28, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints sign the son of an assistant coach — to join his father's position group

The New Orleans Saints have signed a linebacker whose last name is more than familiar. The Saints announced they have added linebacker Jackson Sirmon — the son of Saints linebackers coach Peter Sirmon. Jackson Sirmon, 26, signed after a two-year stint with the New York Jets. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints finalize 2026 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints announced today the date and time of their Week Three preseason contest to finalize their 2026 slate. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon and waived cornerback Jeremiah McClendon. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Jackson Sirmon | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon. Check out Sirmon in action with the New York Jets during his NFL career and with California Golden Bears and Washington Huskies during his college career.

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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) lines up on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) lines up on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) avoids a tackle from New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
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Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) avoids a tackle from New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Angelina Katsanis/Angelina Katsanis
New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American linebacker Jackson Sirmon of California (8) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
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American linebacker Jackson Sirmon of California (8) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by California linebackers Jackson Sirmon, left, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by California linebackers Jackson Sirmon, left, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California linebacker Jackson Sirmon reacts after recovering an Auburn fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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California linebacker Jackson Sirmon reacts after recovering an Auburn fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs against California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs against California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a recovery of a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a recovery of a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) scores a touchdown after recovering a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) scores a touchdown after recovering a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs after a catch as California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs after a catch as California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, center, is tackled by California cornerback Jeremiah Earby (29) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Sept. 17, 2022. Sirmon is among the top players in the nation this season who are a bit under the radar because they play for schools that are not expected to win many games. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
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FILE - Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, center, is tackled by California cornerback Jeremiah Earby (29) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Sept. 17, 2022. Sirmon is among the top players in the nation this season who are a bit under the radar because they play for schools that are not expected to win many games. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon running back Travis Dye, right, is tackled by Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
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Oregon running back Travis Dye, right, is tackled by Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon, left, tackles Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
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Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon, left, tackles Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon is pictured during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
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Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon is pictured during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Photos: Saints 2026 OTA arrivals | May 27, 2026

Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out photos of several New Orleans Saints players arriving at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 27, 2026, ahead of the team's first OTA practice of the 2026 NFL season.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints participate in 2026 OTA practice | May 27, 2026

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on May 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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