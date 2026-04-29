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Morning Break: Saints continue adding to roster with two signings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 29

Apr 29, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Saints sign a young cornerback coming off injury to add to defensive back depth

After an NFL draft weekend in which they used most of their top picks on offense and added two veteran edge rushers, the New Orleans Saints have turned their attention to the defensive backfield. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign EDGE Anfernee Jennings and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent edge Anfernee Jennings and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. to one-year contracts. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Offseason checklist for all 32 NFL teams: What did the draft cross off and what's left to do?

The 2026 NFL Draft checked more boxes for all 32 teams, but there are still some unfinished tasks as the league enters the summer months. That said, allow me to identify the three biggest items remaining on each franchise's offseason to-do list. SEE MORE>>

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Anfernee Jennings | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed edge Anfernee Jennings. Check out Jennings in action with the New England Patriots during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.

Matt Durisko/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
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Martin Emerson Jr. | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Check out Emerson Jr. in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.

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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.

John Amis/Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.
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Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Don Wright/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
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