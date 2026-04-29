Morning Break: Saints continue adding to roster with two signings

Saints News from Nola.com
After an NFL draft weekend in which they used most of their top picks on offense and added two veteran edge rushers, the New Orleans Saints have turned their attention to the defensive backfield. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent edge Anfernee Jennings and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. to one-year contracts. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The 2026 NFL Draft checked more boxes for all 32 teams, but there are still some unfinished tasks as the league enters the summer months. That said, allow me to identify the three biggest items remaining on each franchise's offseason to-do list. SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed edge Anfernee Jennings. Check out Jennings in action with the New England Patriots during his NFL career.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Check out Emerson Jr. in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.