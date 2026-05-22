Morning Break: Pardon My Take podcast visits Saints

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The tenth annual Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration is set for Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19. Thursday, June 18 features the Saints Hall of Fame reception and auction from 7-9:30 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi in the third floor Grand Ballroom. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.