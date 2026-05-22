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Morning Break: Pardon My Take podcast visits Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, May 22

May 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Morning-Break-5-22-26

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Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration set for June 18-19

The tenth annual Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration is set for Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19. Thursday, June 18 features the Saints Hall of Fame reception and auction from 7-9:30 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi in the third floor Grand Ballroom. SEE MORE>>

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Photos: Pardon My Take’s Grit Week Tour visits the Saints

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

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New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
1 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
2 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
3 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
4 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
5 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
6 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
7 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
8 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
9 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
10 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
11 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
12 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
13 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
14 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
15 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
16 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
17 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
18 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
19 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
20 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
21 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
22 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
23 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
24 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
25 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
26 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
27 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
28 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
29 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
30 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
31 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
32 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
33 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
34 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
35 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
36 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
37 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
38 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
39 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.
40 / 40

The Pardon My Take podcast crew took their Grit Week Tour to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Barstool Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Hank Lockwood, Zac Cornelius, and Max Dolente interviewed Saints head coach Kellen Moore, safety Justin Reid and running back Travis Etienne Jr. plus hit the practice field with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Morning Break: Saints announce Week 7 International opponent

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, May 14

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Morning Break: Saints add to roster following 2026 Rookie Minicamp

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, May 13

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Morning Break: 2026 NFL schedule release nears

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, May 12

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Morning Break: Saints gear up for 2026 season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, May 11

The 2026 NFL Season in approaching. Don't miss out on one of the biggest sales of the year!

Gear up for Saints Training Camp 2026 with the official collection!

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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