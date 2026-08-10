2026 Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend set for Nov. 6-8

The Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend for 2026 is set.

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram will be honored with induction while Sal La Rock will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.

The 37th annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon will take place Friday, Nov. 6 at noon at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Tickets are $750 for a table of 10 and $75 per person. A service charge on online purchases is applied.

The Saints Hall of Fame Gala, featuring food and drink from 20 restaurant and catering vendors will take place Saturday, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., also at Chateau Country Club.

The event will include music along with a host of New Orleans Saints alumni in attendance.

Gala tickets are $75 per person.

Purchase links and QR codes for both events are also available on the Saints Hall of Fame website.