 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2026 Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend set for Nov. 6-8

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram will be honored with induction

Aug 10, 2026 at 01:50 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints

The Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend for 2026 is set.

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram will be honored with induction while Sal La Rock will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.

The 37th annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon will take place Friday, Nov. 6 at noon at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Tickets are $750 for a table of 10 and $75 per person. A service charge on online purchases is applied.

The Saints Hall of Fame Gala, featuring food and drink from 20 restaurant and catering vendors will take place Saturday, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., also at Chateau Country Club.

The event will include music along with a host of New Orleans Saints alumni in attendance.

Gala tickets are $75 per person.

Purchase links and QR codes for both events are also available on the Saints Hall of Fame website.

If you would like to pay by check to avoid a three percent service charge or need any additional information and assistance, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.

Photos: 2026 Saints Hall of Fame Class announced

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
1 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
2 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
3 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
4 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
5 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
6 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
7 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
8 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
9 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
10 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
11 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
12 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
13 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
14 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
15 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
16 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
17 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
18 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
19 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
20 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
21 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
22 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
23 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
24 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
25 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
26 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
27 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
28 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
29 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
30 / 30

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Drew Brees inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Legendary quarterback who led the Saints to their Super Bowl XLIV championship is the inaugural first-ballot Hall of Famer in franchise history

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints awarded EDGE Garrett Nelson off waivers

news

Saints announce talent for 2026 preseason TV broadcasts

Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb return to call preseason opener against Jacksonville Jaguars on August 15

news

New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with 50/50 raffle to benefit local charities

During the 2026 season, proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle will benefit 19 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster move

Shift4 transaction alert: Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk placed on reserve/retired list

news

Saints agree to terms with WR Chris Olave on contract extension

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints lock in All-Pro receiver on multi-year extension

news

Saints enhance the fan Training Camp experience with new live Practice Tracker in Saints app

Practice Tracker will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign CB Mike Reid

news

Saints to celebrate 60th season with yearlong fan experiences, initiatives and historic milestones

60 years of Saints football presented by Entergy and Ochsner Health

news

Joey Thomas, Patrick Carter, Dele Harding and Nick Williams to assist Saints coaching staff for 2026 preseason

Coaches bring wealth of experience and success to team in training camp and preseason as part of Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising