Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 21, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:
Luke Easterling believes the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Updated 3/18/22
Sporting News Media Draft Analyst Vinnie Iyer's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Vinnie Iyer has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints will need to think about taking an elite big-playmaking wideout...Wilson is known for his smarts, quickness, route-running and hands, but he doesn't get enough credit for his big-play ability, especially after the catch."
Updated 3/1/22
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Corral is our QB1 but we know he's not for everybody. Now that Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland over New Orleans, it feels like Jameis Winston could re-up with the Saints, and even if that happens, Corral could be the long-term answer at quarterback..."
Updated 3/21/22
More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Kenyon Green, guard, Texas A&M
"The Saints have quite a few needs on the offensive side, but Rome wasn't built in a day. New Orleans grabs a body-mover and plug-and-play starter at guard."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/8/22)
NBC Sports Philadelphia 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty
"The Saints need a succession plan for the post-Drew Brees era and Willis offers the most upside of the 2022 crop of QBs. He's got a rocket arm and is an elite runner..."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/15/22)
Pro Football Network Joe Broback's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Sam Howell, quarterback, North Carolina
"Sam Howell's stock is beginning to rise a little bit, and he could be one of the biggest risers as the draft gets closer...Once teams go back and watch the tape, they'll be reminded why he was once considered a top-two quarterback."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/20/22)