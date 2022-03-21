Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 21, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Mar 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Kenny-Pickett-031422
Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
QUARTERBACK

Luke Easterling believes the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

View Luke Easterling's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/18/22

Sporting News Media Draft Analyst Vinnie Iyer's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Vinnie Iyer has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Garrett-WIlson-030722
Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
RECEIVER

"The Saints will need to think about taking an elite big-playmaking wideout...Wilson is known for his smarts, quickness, route-running and hands, but he doesn't get enough credit for his big-play ability, especially after the catch."

View Vinnie Iyer's full NFL 2022 Mock Draft

Updated 3/1/22

CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Matt-Corral-030722
Matt Corral - Ole Miss
QUARTERBACK

"Corral is our QB1 but we know he's not for everybody. Now that Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland over New Orleans, it feels like Jameis Winston could re-up with the Saints, and even if that happens, Corral could be the long-term answer at quarterback..."

View Ryan Wilson's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/21/22

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Kenyon Green, guard, Texas A&M

"The Saints have quite a few needs on the offensive side, but Rome wasn't built in a day. New Orleans grabs a body-mover and plug-and-play starter at guard."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/8/22)

NBC Sports Philadelphia 2022 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty

"The Saints need a succession plan for the post-Drew Brees era and Willis offers the most upside of the 2022 crop of QBs. He's got a rocket arm and is an elite runner..."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/15/22)

Pro Football Network Joe Broback's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Sam Howell, quarterback, North Carolina

"Sam Howell's stock is beginning to rise a little bit, and he could be one of the biggest risers as the draft gets closer...Once teams go back and watch the tape, they'll be reminded why he was once considered a top-two quarterback."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/20/22)

Advertising