New Orleans Saints announce hiring of Matt Rhea as Director of Sports Science

Rhea comes to New Orleans after spending the past two seasons at the University of Alabama as the director of sport science, specializing in the science of sports training to help Alabama's student athletes reach their fullest athletic potential. The data that Rhea and the Alabama staff collected helped determine exactly what recovery strategies each player needed to create an optimal environment for training and development on a personalized level. The past two seasons, Rhea played an important part on the strength and conditioning/sport science side of a Crimson Tide program that captured the 2020 College Football Playoff Championship and featured six consensus All-Americans and six NFL first round draft picks and in the 2021 season reached the title game and featured four consensus All-Americans, as well as the Heisman Trophy winner each of the past two seasons.