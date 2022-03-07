Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 7, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Mar 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

Yahoo Sports Eric Edholm's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Eric Edholm has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
RECEIVER

"They might need a tackle if Terron Armstead leaves via free agency, but wide receiver must be addressed, too. Wilson could be a strong YAC performer and an immediate starter."

View Eric Edholm's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 2/27/22

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Bucky Brooks's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Matt Corral - Mississippi
QUARTERBACK

"The crafty Corral would give head coach Dennis Allen a young quarterback to build around."

View Bucky Brooks's full NFL 2022 Mock Draft:

Updated 3/1/22

CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Kyle Stackpole has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/18
Drake London - USC
RECEIVER

"The run on receivers starts with London, whose jump-ball and contested-catch ability will make life easier for whomever starts at quarterback in New Orleans in 2022."

View Kyle Stackpole's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/6/22

More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts

Pro Football Focus Seth Galina 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

"Instead of reaching for a quarterback, the Saints dip into the Ohio State pipeline yet again to select Olave. ... Olave gives New Orleans a threat opposite of Thomas. "

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/7/22)

NBC Sports Glynn Morgan 2022 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

"The Saints are still searching for a franchise quarterback to fill the void left by team legend, Drew Brees. One look at Corral and visions of Brees-like attributes begin to formulate in decision makers' minds. By the way, Corral completed a higher percentage of passes (67.5 to 61.1%), is higher rated (160.3 to 132.5) and passed for more yards per attempt (9.1 to 7.0) compared to Brees' tenure at Purdue. Just saying."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/21/22)

Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

"Matt Corral has certainly proven himself to be a leader during his Ole Miss career, both vocally and physically. While he's not without his flaws, Corral has exceptional arm talent in terms of his ability to zip the ball into tight windows and fling the pigskin from multiple arm angles. Like Howell taken above him, he's added a gritty run game to his armory this season. Having Alvin Kamara as a quick pass option out of the backfield will be key to his success."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/26/22)

