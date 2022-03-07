Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 7, 2022

Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2022 NFL Mock Draft

"Matt Corral has certainly proven himself to be a leader during his Ole Miss career, both vocally and physically. While he's not without his flaws, Corral has exceptional arm talent in terms of his ability to zip the ball into tight windows and fling the pigskin from multiple arm angles. Like Howell taken above him, he's added a gritty run game to his armory this season. Having Alvin Kamara as a quick pass option out of the backfield will be key to his success."