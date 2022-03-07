Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 7, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Eric Edholm's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Eric Edholm has the Saints drafting:
"They might need a tackle if Terron Armstead leaves via free agency, but wide receiver must be addressed, too. Wilson could be a strong YAC performer and an immediate starter."
Updated 2/27/22
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Bucky Brooks's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Bucky Brooks has the Saints drafting:
Updated 3/1/22
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Kyle Stackpole has the Saints drafting:
"The run on receivers starts with London, whose jump-ball and contested-catch ability will make life easier for whomever starts at quarterback in New Orleans in 2022."
Updated 3/6/22
Pro Football Focus Seth Galina 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
"Instead of reaching for a quarterback, the Saints dip into the Ohio State pipeline yet again to select Olave. ... Olave gives New Orleans a threat opposite of Thomas. "
NBC Sports Glynn Morgan 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
"The Saints are still searching for a franchise quarterback to fill the void left by team legend, Drew Brees. One look at Corral and visions of Brees-like attributes begin to formulate in decision makers' minds. By the way, Corral completed a higher percentage of passes (67.5 to 61.1%), is higher rated (160.3 to 132.5) and passed for more yards per attempt (9.1 to 7.0) compared to Brees' tenure at Purdue. Just saying."
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
"Matt Corral has certainly proven himself to be a leader during his Ole Miss career, both vocally and physically. While he's not without his flaws, Corral has exceptional arm talent in terms of his ability to zip the ball into tight windows and fling the pigskin from multiple arm angles. Like Howell taken above him, he's added a gritty run game to his armory this season. Having Alvin Kamara as a quick pass option out of the backfield will be key to his success."
