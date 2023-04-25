Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Safeties | Top 10 Tuesday

Jartavius "Quan" Martin is a prospect that can be played at either the cornerback or safety position due to his size and versatility. ESPN ranks him as the fourth best safety prospect, which is the position he will likely see a good bit of during his career. His 4.46 40-yard dash time should help him keep up with average-speed receivers as well as tight ends in coverage. He should also be well equipped in helping corners in zone coverages or with over-the -top safety help. NFL.com has his draft grade as a 6.22, but with the right coaching he should be able to break that mold of "average starter". Look for Martin's name to be called late Day 2 or early Day 3.