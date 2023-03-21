Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Wide receivers/tight ends | Top 10 Tuesday

Darnell Washington is the third best tight end on NFL.com and ESPN due to his massive size and innate ability to sniff out a block. He possesses the size and power of some offensive linemen, and some scouts believe he has the ability to get some reps at offensive tackle. If he does stay at tight end, he could work on improving his catching a little bit, but if he does catch it then he can be a pain to bring down. An NFC area scout said this about Washington: "He creates so many advantages in the run game because of his size and strength, but I think the same is true in the passing game when they utilize him." He has high upside and his stock may continue to rise as we approach draft time.