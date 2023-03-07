Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Quarterbacks | Top Ten Tuesday

Listed as the second best QB on NFL.com and the best on ESPN.com, Bryce Young has the poise to remain calm under pressure and methodically lead an offense down the field by extending plays both inside and outside of the pocket. When scrambling, he has the ability to accurately re-route his receivers and make the correct pass. Young's biggest knock from scouts, however, has been his size, and no QB weighing under 207 pounds has been drafted in the first round since 2007. Young has the talent to change that dynamic, though.

NFL.com Overview: "Slightly built with measurables that fall below the standard for the quarterback position, Young's talent and face-of-the-franchise potential could force teams to focus more on his game film and less on his size. Young has had the advantage of working with a former NFL head coach (Bill O'Brien) who understands the challenges facing a pro quarterback. He's a full-field reader whose confident demeanor on the field oozes off the tape but never becomes unbridled cockiness. He's thoughtful in where he wants to go with the football and keeps the turnover count low. The deep ball is nothing special and his drive velocity fails to stand out, but he has enough arm strength to make the necessary throws...He's poised in the face of both physical and situational pressure and possesses a full offering of intangibles that helps set him apart from some of the more physically gifted quarterbacks in this class."