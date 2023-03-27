Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 27, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

Mar 27, 2023 at 09:50 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 Mock Draft

Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Keion White - Georgia Tech
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

"White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2 but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him slip into the first round."

View Ryan Wilson's full 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Updated 3/27/23

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Myles Murphy - Clemson
DEFENSIVE END

"If Murphy is still available here, the Saints should be happy to add him to their defensive end depth chart with Marcus Davenport gone and Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan scheduled to hit free agency after the season."

View Chad Reuter's full NFL 2023 Mock Draft
Updated 3/24/23

NFL.com Media Analyst Charles Davis's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Charles Davis has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State
DEFENSIVE END

"Marcus Davenport is now in Minnesota, and ultra-productive defensive end Cam Jordan needs a bookend. Similar to the seven-time Pro Bowler Jordan, Anudike-Uzomah not only harasses quarterbacks but creates deflections and takeaways, too."

View Charles Davis's full 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Updated 3/23/23

More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts

Pro Football Network Media Draft Analyst James Fragoza's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa

"Where Lukas Van Ness ultimately lands will be one of the more interesting storylines come April. He played 50+ snaps in a game once at Iowa, but that's more indicative of the program than Van Ness. His pad level, overwhelming power, and ability to play the run and pass give New Orleans a dominant DL presence opposite Cam Jordan."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/18/23)

The Ringer Media Draft Analyst Danny Kelly's 2023 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Bryan Bresee, defensive lineman, Clemson

"After losing David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Marcus Davenport in free agency, the Saints look to restock the shelves on the defensive line. Bresee is big, athletic, and long, and brings versatility to line up and disrupt the pocket from multiple spots on the defensive line."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/27/23)

Yahoo Sports Draft Analyst Charles McDonald's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Joey Porter Jr., defensive back, Penn State

Charles McDonald has the Saints selecting Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/24/23)

