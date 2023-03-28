Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Offensive Linemen | Top 10 Tuesday

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2023 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.
Here are the top ten ranked draft prospects at offensive line:
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 1 Paris Johnson Jr. | Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. is the best rated offensive tackle on ESPN.com and the second best on ESPN's Best Available. The Buckeye prospect has the skills and build to be a successful lineman in the NFL, but it may take a year or two to reach his full potential. Luckily for Johnson Jr., most of his weaknesses are easily correctable with the right coaching, and he has a lot of traits that are unteachable in other prospects. He may become a long-time starter if he is able to refine his skills and continue his growth under the right system.
Height: 6 feet 6
Weight: 313 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.39
NFL.com overview: "Long, athletic tackle in need of additional technique work but possessing the traits to become a long-time starter on the left side. Johnson is still filling out his frame and he should get stronger...He's loose and quick in pass protection but will need to add core strength and get better with inside hands to prevent edge defenders from bypassing his anchor. Johnson's athletic tools and position versatility are advantageous but the going could be a little bumpy early on before he settles in."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 2 Peter Skoronski | Northwestern
Peter Skoronski is coming in as the second highest-rated tackle according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, and he is the best tackle according to ESPN's Best Available. He spent his entire college career as a tackle, but his build and skills may benefit him in a move to the guard slot. He uses his great footwork and quick hands to leap out in front of blitzing defenders in order to stop the rush. He can get beaten on the outside by defensive ends, which may be another reason teams could be looking to move him to the guard spot. According to an NFC team executive, "He's a Pro Bowler at guard but just an average tackle if a team keeps him there." It will be interesting to see if teams are willing to put in the work to move him inside to unlock his full potential.
Height: 6 feet 4
Weight: 313 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.73
NFL.com Overview: "Skoronski spent his college years manning the quarterback's blindside at tackle, but the body type and skill set are begging for a move to guard, where he can play his best football as a pro...Skoronski plays with a deft blend of technique, feel and power as a run blocker and is capable of thriving in any run-blocking scheme. His lack of length can be a problem against stab-and-charge bull rushers and edge speed, but a move inside would mitigate those concerns. If Skoronski can get his protection anchor sorted out, he has the run-blocking talent to become an instant starter and a top-flight guard."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 3 Broderick Jones | Georgia
The third best available offensive tackle according to NFL.com and ESPN, Broderick Jones is a high school basketball player-turned-tackle. His basketball background allows him to have great athleticism and body control, but his lack of experience can make him lose sight of some of the fundamentals at times. Jones only has two full seasons as a starting tackle under his belt, so he will need a bit of coaching up in order to tap into his full potential. His body control allows him to recover quickly from mistakes on the line, and he should become an effective offensive tackle if he finds the offensive system that will play to his strengths and the right coach/veteran to help him grow.
Height: 6 feet 5
Weight: 311 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.44
NFL.com Overview: "Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side...Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game. He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn't a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 4 Darnell Wright | Tennessee
Darnell Wright is the fourth best prospect at the tackle position on both NFL.com and ESPN.com. Wright has a massive frame at 333 lbs., but he carries his weight well and uses his size to bulldoze through defenders. He can be more of a power blocker than finesse blocker, though, as he shows confusion against twist moves at times. He has shown improvement and was able to show scouts much calmer footwork last season compared to the 2021 season, and continuous improvements like that can be enough to make him a full-time starter on the right side of the line.
Height: 6 feet 5
Weight: 333 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.38
NFL.com Overview: "Right tackle prospect who used his size and power to overcome athletic limitations and spotty technique on the collegiate level...Wright is capable of staying at right tackle at the next level provided he's given protection help from time to time. While he was often a positional blocker at Tennessee, he's a very talented drive blocker when allowed to fire out. There will be inconsistent outings, but Wright should develop into a decent starting tackle with the potential to kick inside if necessary."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 5 Cody Mauch | North Dakota State
Cody Mauch is the fifth highest rated tackle on NFL.com, and he is number seven on ESPN's Best Available. Mauch almost has the appearance of a hockey player after losing his front two teeth in a junior high basketball game, and his game tape is not completely dissimilar. He plays hard and tough and may be more suited for a guard role where he can beat up on interior defensive lineman, especially on run plays. The main thing he needs to work on, especially if a team is looking to keep him as a tackle, is that he can get grabby if he feels like he is beaten in a rush, which can lead to holding penalties down the stretch. Despite some corrections to form and technique, Mauch has the toughness to compete for a starting role early on in his career.
Height: 6 feet 5
Weight: 302 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.36
NFL.com Overview: "...As expected, Mauch is a rugged player with an attacking demeanor who does his most consistent work as a drive blocker in the run game. Inconsistent footwork in pass protection and below average arm length could foreshadow a move inside to guard, where he is capable of competing for a starting job as a scheme-versatile tough guy."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 6 O'Cyrus Torrence | Florida
The No. 1 guard prospect according to Bucky Brooks as well as ESPN, O'Cyrus Torrence is a high IQ player that understands how to use his size to his advantage. His athleticism won't jump off the screen, but his abilities in other areas will allow him to be a productive guard for teams that like to play downhill. He likely will perform best in offenses that do a lot of quick passes, as he's good at neutralizing the man across from him, but he can struggle in situations where he has to move a defender off the line.
Height: 6 feet 5
Weight: 330 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.38
NFL.com Overview: "Broad guard prospect whose physical limitations are balanced by his feel for the job and ability to use his size in his favor....He is forced to engulf and push rather than leverage and drive as a run blocker, but he's solid at neutralizing the man across from him. He uses his hands well to jab and maintain feel for the rush, but quick interior rushers with well-developed counters could be too much for his limited foot quickness to handle without help. He projects as a future starter for downhill offenses who covet size over athleticism."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 7 John Michael Schmitz | Minnesota
John Michael Schmitz is the best rated center on both NFL.com and ESPN.com. Schmitz has the versatility and consistency that teams look for in a center, and he can be a plus starter within a year or two. He is a high IQ player who knows how to read defenses and can even call plays for his team. He works well with his other offensive linemen and can assist in double teams effectively if a defense rushes four players. His timing can be a little slow working to his second block, though, and he lacks the length to be able to hold back a defender on outside situations. He may be able to improve in those areas, though, and can be plugged into almost any offense and fins success.
Height: 6 feet 3 1/2
Weight: 301 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.41
NFL.com Overview: "Schmitz is a highly consistent zone-scheme center with decent size. He is well-schooled in all phases of the run game. He consistently uses the proper footwork and angles to find early positioning and has the tenacity to finish blocks at a high rate. He has plus football intelligence and makes the calls for his offense...Schmitz lacks length and his edges will get a little leaky in pass protection from time to time, but his overall technique and teamwork in the run game should create a plug-and-play opportunity in the pros."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 8 Luke Wypler | Ohio State
Luke Wypler is the second best center on NFL.com and the second best guard on ESPN. Although he played center for two years at Ohio State, he has the athletic abilities to find success at the guard position. Wypler is a smaller lineman, but highly athletic and uses his quickness to cut off defenders. He has the technique to be successful, although his size may be his biggest downfall as he may be overpowered by some bigger defensive tackles.
Height: 6 feet 3
Weight: 303 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.20
NFL.com Overview: "Two-year starter at center for an explosive Ohio State offense. Wypler is undersized but highly athletic. His initial quickness gets him to the best angles, whether he's cutting off linebackers or reaching and sealing outside zone blocks. He's capable of pulling and leading the action in space, and is best suited for a move-based running attack...He's aware in pass protection but big bull rushers are a cause for concern. Wypler is a good technician and capable of becoming an average starter in the right scheme."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 9 Steve Avila | TCU
Steve Avila is the third best center on NFL.com and the second best center on ESPN.com. He has the ability to play either guard or center, and has a full season as a starter at each position. Avila was a team captain at TCU and has proven leadership abilities. He has a couple of technical concerns that can be worked on with coaches, but his athleticism can make up for a lot of the minor fixes. An area account for an NFC team said this about Avila: "Good teammate and good worker. You can watch as much tape as you want and you aren't going to see anyone purely outmuscle him." He could be a Day 2 selection at great value for the team that selects him.
Height: 6 feet 3 1/2
Weight: 332 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.30
NFL.com Overview: "Three-year starter who offers versatility, power and athleticism. Playing at a lighter weight should not be a problem if teams want that from him. His girth makes him resistant to opposing power, and he's light enough on his feet for pass protection duties and run blocks that extend beyond the box. He's not a consistently nasty finisher and below average hand work has a clear impact on his ability to sustain blocks. Avila is likely to start right away as a Day 2 draft pick and should have a solid NFL career as either a guard or center."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive line | No. 10 Andrew Vorhees | USC
Andrew Vorhees is a tough player, both on and off the field. After suffering a torn ACL during the Combine, Vorhees still came back out and participated in the bench press. His injury may cause him to slip in the draft a little bit since he is likely to miss his whole rookie season, but his tremendous upside may allow a team to take a swing at him. A west coast scout for an NFC team had this to say about Vorhees: "Rock solid. Same guy, game in and game out. He's not going to be a Pro Bowler but he will get the job done." He may be worth taking a look at in later rounds.
Height: 6 feet 6
Weight: 310 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.24
NFL.com Overview: "Guard prospect with five years of starting experience that shows itself with consistency and football IQ. Vorhees is a technically sound run blocker with a repeatable process. His range laterally and to the second level will be a little limited, but he's an even-paced drive blocker, using excellent positioning, leveraged hands and churning legs...The injury he suffered during his NFL Scouting Combine workout could cause him to fall in the draft, but he has the potential to become a starter when he's fully healthy."