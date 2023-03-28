Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Offensive Linemen | Top 10 Tuesday

Peter Skoronski is coming in as the second highest-rated tackle according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, and he is the best tackle according to ESPN's Best Available. He spent his entire college career as a tackle, but his build and skills may benefit him in a move to the guard slot. He uses his great footwork and quick hands to leap out in front of blitzing defenders in order to stop the rush. He can get beaten on the outside by defensive ends, which may be another reason teams could be looking to move him to the guard spot. According to an NFC team executive, "He's a Pro Bowler at guard but just an average tackle if a team keeps him there." It will be interesting to see if teams are willing to put in the work to move him inside to unlock his full potential.