Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 20, 2023

"The Saints lost defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle but immediately signed Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd as replacements. They also solved the QB situation by bringing in Derek Carr (and re-upping Jameis Winston) and gave running back Alvin Kamara some help in the backfield with the addition of Jamaal Williams...Zay Flowers was virtually unstoppable at Boston College, and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll have more opportunities for big plays in New Orleans' offense."