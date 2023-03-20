Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 20, 2023

Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints lost defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle but immediately signed Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd as replacements. They also solved the QB situation by bringing in Derek Carr (and re-upping Jameis Winston) and gave running back Alvin Kamara some help in the backfield with the addition of Jamaal Williams...Zay Flowers was virtually unstoppable at Boston College, and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll have more opportunities for big plays in New Orleans' offense."
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Lance Zierlein has the Saints drafting:
"Smith only performed the bench press in Indianapolis, tossing up the bar 34 times -- the highest total for any defender at this year's combine...He'll blow the doors off of testing at his pro day. For a team in need of DT help, this is a slam-dunk pick."
CBS Sports Draft Media Analyst Josh Edwards's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Josh Edwards has the Saints drafting:
"...Matthew Bergeron could hold up at tackle, in my opinion, but some in the league project a move to guard."
Pro Football Network Media Draft Analyst Ian Cummings's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Zach Harrison, edge, Ohio State
"At 6'5 1/2" and 274 pounds, with arms over 36" long, Zach Harrison is a Dennis Allen defensive lineman, through and through...Harrison could be another surprise — especially with his elite athleticism."
USA Today Media Draft Analyst Jeff Risdon's 2023 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Ohio State
"Tapping into the Buckeyes WR corps worked great for the Saints in 2022, and that well is far from dry. Smith-Njigba could reunite with Chris Olave to give new QB Derek Carr a dynamic young 1-2 punch at wide receiver."
Fansided Draft Analyst Jacob Schyvinck's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Siaki Ika, defensive line, Baylor
"It'll be interesting to see if the Saints like Payton Turner on the edge full time. If so, then a defensive tackle with the skills of Siaki Ika makes sense here. Ika's a powerful space eater that is rarely moved off the ball by a double team. He has impressive change of direction skills for a nose tackle as well, and flashes pass rushing chops."
