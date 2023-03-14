Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Running Backs | Top 10 Tuesday

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2023 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.
Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at running back:
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 1 Bijan Robinson | Texas
Bijan Robinson is entering the 2023 NFL Draft as the seemingly consensus best available running back. Both ESPN and NFL.com have Robinson as their No. 1 running back. Running a 4.46 40-yard dash will certainly help his case, and his ability to flex speed and agility. A personnel executive for an NFC team had this to say about the Texas standout: "He has to eat. The more carries he gets, the more damage he does. I know it's not popular, but I would draft him in the first round and just get him the rock as much as I possibly could. He's a much tougher runner than Saquon (Barkley) was coming out." That is high praise for the prospect, and teams may be clamoring to take him in Round 1.
Height: 5 feet 11
Weight: 215 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.84
NFL.com overview: "Full-menu back blending a smorgasbord of position-specific traits that allow him to affect games. Robinson is well-built with a compact lower half and pairs a low center of gravity with agile feet. There are elements of both fight and flight in his running style, but defenders can never be quite sure what they are going to get. He's a capable inside/outside runner with unique footwork to stack moves and reset pathways, but can plow into tacklers at a moment's notice using elite contact balance to keep the run rolling...His pass-catching talent ensures the opportunity for Robinson to see a high number of touches. He has a chance to become one of the more productive runners in the league very quickly."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 2 Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs is entering the draft as the second best available running back according to ESPN and NFL.com. He runs light and fast, and he has the skills needed to make an impact in the league. His smaller frame poses a challenge for blitz pickups and power running, but he can be used as a part of a running back tandem in a power/speed duo. He ran a blazing 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, further proving his ability to speed past defenders.
Height: 5 feet 9
Weight: 199 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.37
NFL.com Overview: "While Gibbs might not be the engine of an NFL running game, he's more than capable of adding juice to the offense. He's a slasher who can stretch defenses wide, and he has the wiggle to elude tacklers in space...His versatility and pass-catching prowess will give creative play-callers an opportunity to exploit certain personnel groupings and find mismatches in space."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 3 Zach Charbonnet | UCLA
The third best available running back according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks and ESPN's Best Available, Zach Charbonnet is most effective in passing situations or when he can build up momentum out of the backfield. He ran a 4.53 at the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. His frame allows him to run through tacklers when he gets some speed, and he can pack a punch when picking up blitzing defenders. His biggest knock is his speed and acceleration, but he makes up for it with power.
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 214 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.23
NFL.com Overview: "Upright runner with outstanding body composition and consecutive seasons of impressive production for the Bruins. Charbonnet is a bit of a long-strider with slightly below average foot quickness. He is much more effective when allowed to open up and build downhill momentum...Charbonnet is a talented third-down option as both a blocker and pass-catcher. He could be viewed as a Day 2 value with three-down potential."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 4 Devon Achane | Texas A&M
Devon Achane is listed as the fourth best back on NFL.com and ESPN's Best Available. Although he is smaller in stature, he has outrageous speed, running a 4.32 at the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash. He is exceptional at cutting and finding the gap in the defense, and can even make multiple moves without losing momentum. His biggest knock is his size. Some scouts express concerns about his durability due to his small frame, and he may have matchup difficulties against linebackers when running routes.
Height: 5 feet 8 1/2
Weight: 188 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.23
NFL.com Overview: "Finding a player comparison for Achane is challenging because he has blazing speed and is fearless as an inside runner, but is very small by NFL standards. He has the creativity and burst to create chunk plays but durability concerns will likely limit the amount of carries a team is willing to give him. Achane can be a complementary slasher with the ability to mismatch coverage out of the backfield or from the slot. However, he's simply too talented and explosive as a runner to be confined to gadget duty. History does not favor backs his size, but his play-making potential could be too tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 5 DeWayne McBride | UAB
The fifth best prospect according to NFL.com and the sixth on ESPN.com, DeWayne McBride had a productive 2022 with the Blazers, running for 120 yards or more in 10 of his 11 games. He possesses a good balance of power and finesse and can be a threat around the goal line. He has shown some issues holding on to the ball, so NFL defenders may try to take advantage of that, and he has very little experience during in pass catching. He may warrant a Day 3 pick, but teams needing a running back may take a chance on him during Day 2.
Height: 5 feet 10
Weight: 209 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.19
NFL.com Overview: "Productive runner with the physical/athletic attributes that could create an upward trajectory in the right situation. McBride is experienced and comfortable running in all blocking schemes. He's smooth-hipped and runs with a good blend of shiftiness, and power...McBride's lack of third down value could hurt his draft slotting, but his upside is worth a Day 3 selection."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 6 Tyjae Spears | Tulane
Tulane prospect Tyjae Spears is listed as the fifth best running back on ESPN following a productive 2022 season as the Green Wave's RB1. Spears averaged an impressive 7 yards per carry last season, finished with 21 touchdowns, and was a workhorse out of the backfield. He has great vision and knowledge of the game, often times leading defenders right into his blockers. His biggest downside has been his history of significant knee injuries. Teams will need to do some deeper digging into his knee health to determine where to select him.
Height: 5 feet 10
Weight: 201 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.22
NFL.com Overview: "Spears has the size of a change-of-pace back, but he needs to play with more consistent explosiveness, as he's unlikely to offer the versatility typically expected from a player in that role. He's coming off an extremely productive and consistent season as Tulane's RB1, though. He runs with good bend, average vision and the patience to use lead blockers to his advantage. Spears possesses modest creativity and power through the line of scrimmage but becomes more elusive once he's up to the second level."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 7 Chris Rodriguez Jr. | Kentucky
Rodriguez was a leader in the Kentucky locker room, as he was a two-time team captain. He is a powerful runner with the ability and frame to easily slip through arm tackles and burst through the defensive line. He tends to be a one-speed runner, though, and he can be easy to track for linebackers in coverage. He may benefit from a veteran leader and could earn some reps on special teams.
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 217 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 5.85
NFL.com Overview: "Rodriguez is a powerful runner, but he lacks the burst and creativity to become anything more than a downhill grinder. He has the size and mentality to do the dirty work between the tackles, but it could be a challenge for him to get to and through the hole quickly in the NFL. He's a physical blitz protector, so teams might envision a role for him as a second-half battering ram and third-down quarterback protector."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 8 Kenny McIntosh | Georgia
McIntosh has some scouts split on where he may be drafted. His 4.62 40-yard dash is slower than you may typically want from a running back, but it is enough to break a big chunk play here and there. He has the skills to potentially find reps during third downs, but becoming a full-time running back will take some time. He could be a part of a running back by committee scheme. He tends to be over-patient and run into the backs of defenders, however he is a natural pass catcher and can be used in that way when called upon.
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 204 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.12
NFL.com Overview: "McIntosh is best suited for a complementary role that allows him to explore the flanks of the offense instead of trying to pound and create between the tackles. He lacks the vision to recognize and exploit opportunities quickly and the elusiveness to dart in and out of developing run lanes. He's more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 9 Kendre Miller | TCU
The former Horned Frog has proven consistency throughout college, posting nearly 1,400 yards last season. He struggles in picking up pass protection, and he could benefit from lowering his pads and running behind blockers. He does have good agility and balance, though, and can wiggle his way through defenders for good yardage. He could also benefit from learning from a proven veteran running back.
Height: 5 feet 11
Weight: 215 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 5.97
NFL.com Overview: "The size and production will check important boxes, but Miller's lack of tempo and explosiveness between the tackles could turn him into a grinder against the speed of NFL defenses. His restricted stride length provides greater control to cut early in the run, but it works against him when he needs to hit the gas and stride past linebackers. He has the size and strength to keep runs moving though contact, although he could be an even better run-finisher. His third-down value is relatively low, so he will need to sell himself as an early down backup on the next level."
2023 NFL Draft prospects - Running Back | No. 10 Sean Tucker | Syracuse
Rounding out our top 10 running backs is Tucker, who had more than 1,000 yards in 2022, and has the build and ability to be a good backup in the NFL. Tucker has a good center of gravity and runs low to the ground, making him harder to bring down. His biggest downfall is his below average pass protection, but he makes up for it by being a consistent option out of the backfield. He tends to fall forward, picking up extra yards.
Height: 5 feet 9
Weight: 207 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.10
NFL.com Overview: "Compact, early down backup candidate with adequate size, good contact balance and instinctive features that create opportunities outside the blocking scheme. Tucker lacks the slashing qualities needed to speed through the line and past linebackers. However, he can navigate run lanes and has plenty of balance to keep the run moving after contact. He has lateral elusiveness and the build-up speed to outrun defenders in the open field. While he caught passes in the Syracuse offense, he lacks true third down talent."