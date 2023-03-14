Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Running Backs | Top 10 Tuesday

Bijan Robinson is entering the 2023 NFL Draft as the seemingly consensus best available running back. Both ESPN and NFL.com have Robinson as their No. 1 running back. Running a 4.46 40-yard dash will certainly help his case, and his ability to flex speed and agility. A personnel executive for an NFC team had this to say about the Texas standout: "He has to eat. The more carries he gets, the more damage he does. I know it's not popular, but I would draft him in the first round and just get him the rock as much as I possibly could. He's a much tougher runner than Saquon (Barkley) was coming out." That is high praise for the prospect, and teams may be clamoring to take him in Round 1.