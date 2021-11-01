Jameis Winston tore knee ligaments during New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay

Payton said Winston's journey as a Saint – he'd been Tampa Bay's starter since he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 through 2019, then was New Orleans' backup to Drew Brees and Taysom Hill in 2020, and earned the starting position this season – made the injury even more devastating.

"To some degree, they're all personal," Payton said. "Not just Jameis, but we've had a handful of guys. When you see these guys go through the process of training camp, and each one has got a different journey – and certainly, Jameis' is more visible and he's a great example. But as a coach, you get disappointed personally for the player because the investment and the time spent on getting to this position – at 4-2, you're starting, you had to take a year and wait for this opportunity. Those are the things that are hard.

"And when you look at his injury, his was a classic field turf injury. I don't (think) that happens on grass. I know right now, the data says 28 percent more likely to have a player injured when we play on artificial surfaces, and this was one of those cases."

Winston was replaced Sunday by Trevor Siemian﻿, who hadn't thrown a regular-season pass since 2019 and hadn't thrown a touchdown since 2017. Siemian connected on 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, without an interception.

"He did a good job," Payton said. "There are a number of plays that he's got a free rusher, the ball's getting out in time. I thought he played with poise and made good decisions. That's what you want someone to do that's coming into a game, with not a lot of work. I thought he handled the situation well. The tape was good for him.