Trevor Siemian, defense lead New Orleans Saints to 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The set the stage for Siemian to drive the Saints into Johnson's field-goal range, and the rookie kicker delivered, making a 23-yarder for the lead. The key play was a 16-yard strike from Siemian to Marquez Callaway. And then P.J. Williams sealed the win with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:24 to play.

"I was just reading the quarterback," Williams said. "He took me to the ball and I couldn't believe he threw it."

Saints Coach Sean Payton said he thought Winston's injury was "significant." Payton said Winston felt something and is on crutches right now.

"It's tough to see one of your leaders to go down," running back Alvin Kamara said.

The win, the team's third straight, improved the Saints to 5-2 and gives them the inside track on a fifth consecutive NFC South title as Tampa dropped to 6-2. The Saints were aided by some undisciplined play by Tampa, which had 11 penalties for 99 yards, and three Brady turnovers (fumble and two interceptions). New Orleans didn't have a turnover and just two penalties for 10 yards.

Siemian finished 16 for 29 for 159 yards and a touchdown.

"He's experienced," Payton said. "He's been a starter in this league. ... I'm proud of Trevor."

In his first game back with the Saints, running back Mark Ingram II had six carries for 27 yards and two catches for 25 yards. The Saints also scored on a 16-yard pass from Winston to Tre'Quan Smith, two additional Johnson field goals (23 and 35 yards) and a 1-yard touchdown run by Kamara, who had 19 carries for 61 yards.

Brady finished 27 of 36 for 364 yards, four touchdowns and the two interceptions. Godwin was his top target with eight catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.