New Orleans Saints encounter, overcome another setback to post impressive victory over Tampa Bay

OFFENSE: Understandably, the Saints weren't as efficient as they wanted to be offensively. They were 3 for 7 in the red zone – just 2 for 4 on goal-to-go situations – and they didn't convert on nine of the 14 opportunities they had on third down. But they were good on fourth down (2 of 3), they controlled the clock (33:16), and they didn't turn over the ball. The running game total (152, on 32 carries) was a little bloated due to Winston's four carries for 40 yards, and a 22-yard run by receiver Deonte Harris﻿. But the 32 carries kept the league's best run defense honest, and helped keep the Saints on schedule. Winston's legs accounted for three of the Saints' 26 first downs, and the 361 total yards was enough to get the job done. Trevor Siemian came off the bench and was poised at quarterback, so much so that the Saints didn't abandon their aggressive gameplan with him in the huddle. And he responded with 159 yards and a touchdowns on 16 completions, with no interceptions.