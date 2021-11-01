Quarterback Trevor Siemian steps in, steps up for New Orleans Saints in victory over Buccaneers

OFFENSE: In a perfect world, Trevor Siemian only would have set foot on the Superdome turf during pregame warmups. New Orleans' world has been anything but that. So, naturally, Siemian, who hadn't thrown a pass in an NFL game since Week 2 of the 2019 season, and hadn't thrown a touchdown since Week 14 of 2017, stepped off the bench after Winston was injured on the Saints' second offensive play of the second quarter, and completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. The offense stayed aggressive with Siemian on the field, and he was more than solid after not having played for a considerable amount of time. His 38-yard completion to Kevin White on the first play of the third quarter led to a touchdown, was the Saints' longest offensive play and served notice that New Orleans wasn't going to back off because of Winston's injury.