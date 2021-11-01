Notes from New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints win on Sunday improves New Orleans' record to 5-2, putting them only a half-game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South divisional race. New Orleans will have an opportunity to move into a first place tie next Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Atlanta as the Buccaneers have a bye.

It marks the first time that the Saints have defeated the defending Super Bowl champions since the 2018 season when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season and the postseason.

The win improves their all-time regular season record against the Buccaneers to 38-21 and gives them their sixth consecutive regular season win against them dating back to a 28-14 win at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 9, 2018, which would tie them for the longest current regular season winning streak against an opponent to the current streak against Chicago (Sept.18, 2011-present).

The win improves Coach Sean Payton's regular season record against Tampa Bay to 19-10.

The win gives Payton a 7-1 regular season record against Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians.

With the win Sunday, Payton has 157 career victories (regular season and postseason combined), tied for 21st with Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Seattle's Pete Carroll is the coach ahead of Payton and Tomlin in 20th place with 159 career victories.

By scoring Sunday, the Saints currently have a streak of 311 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at Tampa Bay on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.

Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, who was the first overall pick by the Buccaneers in 2015 and played for them from 2015-19, made his first career start against his former team Sunday before exiting the game due to a knee injury. Winston completed 6-of-10 passes for 56 yards with one touchdown, a 108.8 passer rating and carried four times for 40 yards. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ replaced Winston in the second quarter and completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Siemian's last regular season game action came as a member of the New York Jets on Sept. 16, 2019.

Wide receiver Kevin White, who was activated off of the practice squad for this game, led the team in receiving yards with a 38-yard catch, his first reception since the 2018 season as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith notched his first receiving touchdown of the season on a 16-yard connection from Winston in the first quarter.

Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ has reached over 1,050 stops for his career after notching five (three solo) tackles Sunday.

Safety P.J. Williams sealed the victory with a 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown, extending New Orleans' lead to 36-27. It was Williams' second career touchdown return for an interception, the first coming three years and two days to the date on Oct. 28, 2018 on "Sunday Night Football" at Minnesota.

Following an afternoon with two tackles, one sack for a six-yard loss and one forced fumble which was recovered by defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Cameron Jordan has 96.5 career sacks, tied for 43rd in NFL record books with Warren Sapp. With his sack, Jordan becomes the 15th player in NFL history to record 15 sacks against two teams (15 vs. Buccaneers, 21 vs. Falcons).

Running back Alvin Kamara rushed 19 times for 61 yards and one score. He caught four passes for 15 yards. 

With 1.0 sacks today, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon tied his career-high totaling four on the season. (2019 with Kansas City).

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a 26-yard interception return.

Receiver/returner Deonte Harris ran a reverse for a 22-yard gain, tied for the team lead in receiving with three grabs for 35 yards, returned one punt for 12 yards and brought back two kickoffs for 69 yards (34.5 avg.) for 138 all-purpose yards.