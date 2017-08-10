Inside the Game: Saints vs Browns connections

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Browns quarterbacks coach David Lee coached on the same staff with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. Payton was also the quarterbacks coach for Miami University (Ohio) from 19941995...Browns Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams held the same position under Payton in New Orleans from 2009 -2011...Browns Senior Offensive Assistant/wide receivers Al Saunders was on Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's coaching staff from 2012-2014 when Allen was head coach of the Oakland Raiders...Browns Assistant Offensive Line coach Mark Hutson was the tight ends coach on Allen's Oakland staff from 2012-2014. Hutson also served as offensive line coach for Tulane University from 2007-2011 and interim head coach/co-offensive coordinator in 2011...Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael was the tight ends coach and offensive assistant for the Browns in 2000...Browns linebackers coach Blake Williams worked as an assistant in New Orleans from 2009-2011 and also served as an assistant coach at Southeastern Louisiana University...Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn served as assistant secondary coach in Cleveland from 2014-2015...Browns Defensive Quality Control Coach Eric Sanders worked on Allen's staff in Oakland from 2012-2014... Browns Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Jerod Kruse spent 2015 as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator for Southeastern Louisiana University. He also worked as a guest coach during the summers of 2009-2011 in New Orleans...Browns running backs coach Kirby Wilson was Saints RB Adrian Peterson's position coach from 2014 to 2015 in Minnesota...Saints Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple spent 16 years at Miami University (Ohio) as director of athletic conditioning from 1989 -2005... Saints assistant strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd is an Oxford, Ohio native and started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami under the supervision of Dalrymple... Saints assistant strength and conditioning coach Rob Wenning is a Coldwater, Ohio native and played college football at the University of Findley (Ohio). Wenning also served a football strength and conditioning internship at Ohio State from 2007-2008... Saints LB Craig Robertson spent the first four years of his career as a member of the Cleveland Browns after going undrafted out of North Texas in 2011 and joining the team's practice squad at the end of that campaign. Last year, his first in New Orleans, Robertson exploded for 131 tackles, ranking first among the Black and Gold...Saints WR Michael Thomas, WR Ted Ginn Jr, S Vonn Bell, and CB Marshon Lattimore all played college football at Ohio State. Thomas, Bell, and Lattimore were teammates and members of the 2015 national championship team. Ginn and Lattimore are Cleveland area natives and both attended Glenville High School in Cleveland. Browns DB Trey Caldwell attended Louisiana-Monroe from 2012 to 2015...Saints QB Ryan Nassib and Browns DL Carl Nassib are brothers...Saints K Patrick Murray handled placekicking and kickoff duties in two games for Cleveland in 2016…In 2014, Saints S Robenson Therezie, Saints DT Devaroe Lawrence, Browns OL Shon Coleman, and Browns WR Ricardo Louis were college teammates at Auburn…Saints LB Jonathan Walton and Browns RB Jordan Wilds were college teammates at the University of South Carolina...From 2013 to 2014, Saints QB Garrett Grayson and Browns WR Rashard Higgins played together at Colorado State...From 2013 to 2015, Saints DB Ken Crawley and Browns LB Kenneth Olugbode were defensive teammates at the University of Colorado… Saints DE Trey Hendrickson and Browns DL Trevon Coley played on the defensive line together at Florida Atlantic from 2013 to 2015...Saints LB Alex Anzalone and Browns DL Caleb Brantley were college teammates at the University of Florida from 2014 to 2016...In 2013, Saints DT Sheldon Rankins, Browns LB James Burgess, and Browns DB Calvin Pryor III were college teammates at Louisville… Browns RB Terrence Magee, WR James Wright, and Saints WR Travin Dural all played college football at LSU and are natives of Louisiana. Dural and Magee were teammates at LSU... In 2016, Saints TE Trey Edmunds and Browns DB Alvin Hill were college teammates at Maryland...At Northwestern, Saints WR Rashad Lawrence, Browns DB Ibraheim Campbell, and Browns FB Danny Vitale were college teammates in 2013...In 2012 at Notre Dame, Saints LB Manti Te'o and Browns RB George Atkinson III were teammates...Saints T Andrus Peat, Browns QB Kevin Hogan, and Browns DB Ed Reynolds III were all teammates at Stanford...Saints DT Tony McDaniel and Browns P Britton Colquitt were college teammates at the University of Tennessee in 2005...New Orleans CB P.J. Williams, Cleveland G Cameron Erving and T Roderick Johnson were college teammates at Florida State…Saints WR Willie Snead IV and Cleveland G Kitt O'Brien were college teammates at Ball State...New Orleans CB De'Vante Harris and Cleveland DE Myles Garrett were college teammates at Texas A&M.