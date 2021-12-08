Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

Dec 08, 2021
New Orleans Saints
THE MATCHUP: JETS VS SAINTS 2021 WEEK 14

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2021 AFC East slate when they travel to the northeast to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT . The game will be regionally televised on CBS.

The Saints have a 7-6 lead over the Jets in the all-time series with New Orleans posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has posted a 2-1 record against the Jets, including a 31-19 home victory on December 17, 2017. New Orleans has posted a 4-3 road mark against the Jets, winning contests at Shea Stadium and Giants Stadium, now looking for their first victory in their second try at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets rank 32nd in the NFL in defense, 30th against the run and 29th against the pass. The Jets are 21st overall in offense (30h rushing and 12th passing). New Orleans is ranked 14th in the NFL in total defense (fifth against the rush allowing only 96.4 rushing yards per game and 22nd in passing) and 23rd in offense (14th rushing and 25th passing). 

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their interconference mark on the season at 2-2. In the NFC South, New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta all have 5-7 records, standing one game out of the sixth and seventh NFC Wild Card playoff spot is two games behind both the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, with the Saints playing at Tampa Bay on December 19 and hosting Carolina in Week 17 before closing out the regular season in Atlanta in Week 18.

SAINTS-JETS SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and Jets have met 13 times, with New Orleans leading the series 7-6. The Saints are 4-3 vs. the Jets on the road.

Two of New Orleans' victories against the Jets have come as shutouts, with the Saints posting 14 shutouts in their 55-year history. Overall, this series has been extremely close with eight of the 13 contests being decided by seven points or less, five by three points or less. Below is a look back on the all-time results:

Date | Result | Site | Attendance

  • 12/3/72 | Loss, 17-18 | Shea Stadium | 62,496
  • 12/4/77 | Loss, 13-16 | Superdome | 40,464
  • 12/14/80 | Win, 21-20 | Shea Stadium | 38,077
  • 11/21/83 | Loss, 28-31 | Superdome | 68,606
  • 10/26/86 | Loss, 23-28 | Giants Stadium | 44,246
  • 10/15/89 | Win, 29-14 | Superdome | 59,521
  • 12/26/92 | Win,20-0 | Giants Stadium | 45,614
  • 12/24/95 | Win,12-0 | Giants Stadium | 28,885
  • 11/14/01 | Loss, 9-16 | Superdome | 70,020
  • 11/27/05 | Win, 21-19 | Giants Stadium | 77,152
  • 10/4/09 | Win, 24-10 | Superdome | 70,009
  • 11/3/13 | Loss, 20-26 | MetLife Stadium | 76,957
  • 12/6/21 | Win, 31-19 | Superdome | 73,018

THE LAST MEETING

Saints 31, New York Jets 19; December 17, 2017 @ Mercedes Benz Superdome – ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿ gave the Saints much more than the first-down run they needed to wind down the clock on the Jets.

Ingram ran for two touchdowns and gained 151 yards from scrimmage, capped by his late 50-yard TD run, and New Orleans overcame three turnovers to defeat the reeling Jets 31-19.

Drew Brees completed 26 of 36 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, but also was intercepted deep in New Orleans territory to set up a Jets field goal at the end of the first half.

The Jets, who were eliminated from the playoffs, kept it close until Saints receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿' fourth-quarter touchdown on a four-yard slant made it 24-13.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-NEW YORK JETS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Jets:

15 (Saints 29, Jets 14, 10/15/89 at Superdome)

Jets' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:

7 (Jets 16, Saints 9, 11/4/01 at Superdome)

Current Series Streak:

Saints 1 (12/17/17-present)

Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Jets:

3 (10/15/89-12/24/95)

Jets' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:

2, 2x (12/3/72-12/4/77 and 11/21/83-10/26/86)

Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Jets:

31, (Saints 31, Jets 19, 12/17/21 at Superdome)

Most Points by Jets in a Game vs Saints:

31, Saints 28 (11/21/83 at Superdome) 

Most Combined Points (Both Teams):

59 (Jets 31, Saints 28, 11/21/83 at Superdome)

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Jets:

9, Jets 16 (11/4/01 at Superdome)

Fewest Points by Jets in a Game vs Saints:

0, two times, (12/26/92 at Giants Stadium, 12/24/94 at Giants Stadium)

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):

12, (Saints 12, Jets 0, 12/24/95 at Giants Stadium)

NEW YORK JETS WEEK 13 RECAP

From NewYorkJets.com

The Jets and the Eagles traded punch and counterpunch for six possessions with each offense accounting for three touchdowns. Despite a three-TD effort from QB Zach Wilson and an offense that found its groove early, the Jets dropped a 33-18 contest to Philadelphia (6-7) as the visitors scored on their first seven possessions with backup QB Gardner Minshew at the helm.

 The Jets only had three plays of offense in the third quarter and were held scoreless in the second half. Wilson finished 22 of 38 for 225 yards.

The Eagles scored on all four of their first-half possessions, totaling 24 points and amassing 262 yards of offense. With starting QB Jalen Hurts, the leading rusher on the NFL's top ground attack, out with an ankle injury, the Birds soared with Minshew. The veteran backup went 14-of-15 passing for 188 yards and 2 TDs in the first half -- both scoring passes went to TE Dallas Goedert, who had 5 receptions for 98 yards in 30 minutes of work.

Tevin Coleman led the Jets' rush attack with 58 yards on 11 carries. He also chipped in with 19 yards on 3 receptions.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 13 RECAP

The New Orleans Saints lost their fifth consecutive game Thursday, Dec. 2, dropping a 27-17 decision to the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome.

The loss dropped the Saints to 5-7. This is the Saints' first five-game losing streak since the 2005 season when the team was displaced from New Orleans because of damages to the Superdome and the city from Hurricane Katrina. The team had separate six- and five-game losing streaks that season.

