Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

THE MATCHUP: JETS VS SAINTS 2021 WEEK 14

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2021 AFC East slate when they travel to the northeast to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT . The game will be regionally televised on CBS.

The Saints have a 7-6 lead over the Jets in the all-time series with New Orleans posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has posted a 2-1 record against the Jets, including a 31-19 home victory on December 17, 2017. New Orleans has posted a 4-3 road mark against the Jets, winning contests at Shea Stadium and Giants Stadium, now looking for their first victory in their second try at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets rank 32nd in the NFL in defense, 30th against the run and 29th against the pass. The Jets are 21st overall in offense (30h rushing and 12th passing). New Orleans is ranked 14th in the NFL in total defense (fifth against the rush allowing only 96.4 rushing yards per game and 22nd in passing) and 23rd in offense (14th rushing and 25th passing).